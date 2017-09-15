How To Get Kennedy Granddaughter Tatiana Schlossberg's Natural Wedding Day Look

When it comes to bridal beauty, we truly believe that the best way to do it is: less is more. First of all, it's more practical because it's not going to take three hours and a carry-on suitcase-worth of products to complete, and second of all, it's going to let your natural beauty shine. Oh, and you're also not going to have to run to the bathroom every half hour to check on your makeup.

And if there's one bride who totally aced that look, it's Tatiana Schlossberg, daughter of Caroline Kennedy and granddaughter of John and Jackie Kennedy, who tied the knot this past Saturday.

So we reached out to celebrity hair stylist Kristin Heitkotter and makeup artist Erica Beukelman of 10.11 Makeup, and asked them how to get that effortless look.

"For this softer take on a classic style, start by prepping clean damp hair with a root boosting product such as Christophe Robin's Instant Volumizing Mist With Rose Water," says Heitkotter.

Blow dry with a medium sized round brush for volume and use texture spray such as Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray, to give the hair that perfect lived-in texture.

VIDEO: John F. Kennedy's Granddaughter Gets Married

"Part your hair — our bride went for a side part but you can go with your natural part or change it up — and then gather the hair at the nape of the neck and secure with an elastic. When gathering your hair, forego using a brush to smooth the hair and just use fingers [...] Twist the ends around themselves and use a few bobby pins to hold in place," adds Heitkotter.

Finally, spray some L'Oreal Paris Elnett Extra Strong Hold Hairspray.

RELATED: 9 Chic and Easy Celebrity-Inspired Bridal Hairstyles for Curly Hair

Now, let's talk makeup.

"When achieving a more natural look it is important to really allow the skin to be the star of the show," says Beukelman. "After prepping it with moisturizer, apply your favorite primer to even out your skin tone and help with creating a lasting look."

Elizabeth Cecil

She also suggests adding a drop of facial oil, like the one by Beautycounter, to your foundation and applying it with a beauty blender if you're going for a more airbrushed look. Then apply some cream-colored blush on the apples of your cheeks.

"For the lips use a tinted gloss or a nude lip stain with a clear gloss for a more natural pout."

And voilà.