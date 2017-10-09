11 Beautiful Wedding Gowns for Curvy Figures

Courtesy
Dobrina Zhekova
Oct 09, 2017 @ 1:30 pm

Fact—bodies come in all different shapes and sizes, and this is something we should celebrate. Some of us are not made to wear size 0 and we like it that way. So when it comes to choosing a wedding dress, the best thing to remember is: pick something that will flatter your body type and accentuate your best assets.

Sweetheart necklines and mermaid silhouettes always look elegant (and sexy!) on a curvy figure. If you'd like to visually accentuate your waist, opt for an A-line gown with a jewel-encrusted belt or a sash. 

Keep scrolling to see 11 of our favorite wedding dresses for curvy figures you can shop right now.

RELATED: The Most Stunning Fall 2017 Wedding Dresses from Bridal Fashion Week

1 of 11 Courtesy

Romantic Tulle A-Line Wedding Dress

available at essensedesigns.com Price Upon Request SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 11 Courtesy

Long Sleeved Wedding Dress

available at essensedesigns.com Price Upon Request SHOP NOW
3 of 11 Courtesy

Majestic Embroidery with Crystal Beaded Waistline on Soft Net

available at morilee.com Price Upon Request SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 11 Courtesy

Pink Princess Wedding Dress

available at essensedesigns.com Price Upon Request SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 11 Courtesy

Rosette Skirt Wedding Dress

available at davidsbridal.com $850 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 11 Courtesy

Jewel 3/4 Sleeve Wedding Dress

available at davidsbridal.com $1,033 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 11 Courtesy

Satin Cummerbund Wedding Dress

available at davidsbridal.com $549 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
8 of 11 Courtesy

Jewel Illusion Halter Lace Plus Size Wedding Dress

available at davidsbridal.com $1,033 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
9 of 11 Courtesy

Musetta Wedding Dress

available at morilee.com Price Upon Request SHOP NOW
Advertisement
10 of 11 Courtesy

Mia Wedding Dress

available at morilee.com Price Upon Request SHOP NOW
Advertisement
11 of 11 Courtesy

Muriella Wedding Dress

available at morilee.com Price Upon Request SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!