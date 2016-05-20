9 Ways to Have the Most Luxurious Bachelorette Party Ever (for Every Budget)

Whether you’re planning a bachelorette weekend, or setting up services for the actual big day, a trip to the spa is a must. Instead of booking everything à la carte, take advantage of these group deals and special offers to really get your glam on.



Girlfriend’s Package at Haven Spa in New York City

If you’re NYC bound for your bach party, make sure to book the “Girlfriend’s” package at Haven spa, located in the heart of Soho. After a day of shopping and lunch, you can indulge in a mani/pedi and 30-minute Swedish massage with your squad before a fun night out. Not only is their epic polish wall stocked with every color imaginable, but their nail art look book options are next level. $190 per person.

havenspa.nyc



Canyon Ranch Bridal Party Spa Packages

At CR’s Tucson and Lenox locations — two of the most renowned spas in the world (PS — you can score bridal party perks from now through December 23, 2016). Groups of three save 10%; groups of four save 15%; and groups of five to seven save 20%, for the following treatments:

Restorative Touch Therapies (Massage)

Body Treatments and Scrubs

Facials

Makeup

canyonranchdestinations.com

Champagne Bliss VIP Cabana Package at the Four Seasons in Miami

Celebrating your upcoming nuptials in the Miami area? Then you should definitely take advantage of this private cabana package situation for you and your girls. Enjoy the ultimate VIP experience with a create-your-own Veuve Clicquot champagne cocktail station with sweet and savory garnishes, a decadent fruit display and dipping station, complimentary Wi-Fi, a selection of magazines, sun protection products, poolside amenities and your very own cabana boy. And if that’s not enough (because let’s be serious, you need to go big or go home when it comes to your bach party), you can also enhance your poolside pampering experience with a Caviar add on (for $219) or a yogurt and granola parfait station with fresh juices (for $75). Considering this deal is only $300 for four guests, $75 per person for #cabanalife is not bad at all.

fourseasons.com/miami

Girlfriends Getaway Package at the CuisinArt Golf Resort & Spa in Anguilla

If you’re really trying to go all out for your bachelorette, consider this spa on the luxurious island of Anguilla mainly for their “Girlfriends Getaway” package. The 4-night stay includes the following per person: beach front accommodations, daily breakfast at Café Med or continental en suite, 1 Repechage gift, a Piña Colada pedi, one 50-minute stone massage, one 50-minute relaxation or deep tissue massage, one 80-minute ladies pampering package (classic body massage, a hydrating facial and a conditioning scalp massage), and two lunches and dinners for two at choice of restaurants. Consider our ticket booked.

Prices are based on suite size:

• Beachfront Junior Suite: $2,825

• Deluxe Beachfront Junior Suite: $3,125

• Beachfront One Bedroom Suite: $3,725

cuisinartresort.com



Bridal Spa Package at Sisley in New York City

If Upper East Side ladies who lunch is more your speed, the newly opened Sisley Spa in The Carlyle Hotel is the perfect place for your bridal party. Guests can enjoy a 50-minute signature facial, Yves Durif Salon blow dry, and makeup application for $300 each. Keep the day going into night with champagne cocktails at the hotel’s uber-famous Bemelmans Bar.

thesisleyspa.com



Groom’s Escape at AWAY Spa in Austin

Since Austin has become one of the biggest hubs for bachelor and bachelorette parties alike, it’s only fitting that they offer some pretty cool packages to take advantage of in between BBQ breaks. AWAY Spa Director Candice Betz says men’s spa days have become more popular in the area as well, so if you’re feeling like a generous bride and want to hook your man and his buddies up on their trip, you can book them the “Groom’s Escape” package (45-minute facial, manicure, and pedicure for $145). Or, if you’re feeling selfish and want to keep it all about you (because that’s 100% fine as well), here are two female-focused packages: Primp & Play (mani/pedi, brow wax, and Brazilian bikini wax for $160) and Girls Day AWAY (Revive pedicure, AWAY manicure, and 75-minute massage for $210).

austinawayspa.com



Polish & Primp Package at The Rittenhouse Spa & Club in Philadelphia

Brace yourselves — this is the bridal package to end all bridal packages. Philly’s super luxe Rittenhouse Spa offers “The Polish & Primp” package, which is a new full-service, three-month beauty and wellbeing program for the bride-to-be. From personal training sessions and a slew of beauty and spa treatments, to day-of beauty — everything is taken care of:

• Month 1: 90-minute Diamond Rose Body Treatment, 60-minute facial, 60-minute wellness coaching session, and 12 60-minute personal training sessions.

• Month 2: bridal hair and makeup trial, 60-minute massage, 60-minute facial, two 60-minute wellness coaching sessions, 12 60-minute personal training sessions, and a full set of lash extensions.

• Month 3: 60-minute therapeutic massage, 60-minute facial, 60-minute wellness coaching session, ten 60-minute personal training sessions, custom airbrush tan, lash refill, Shellac manicure and signature pedicure, day of bridal hair and makeup.

The cost of this three-month package is $5,500, although the entire program is valued at $6,500. #YOLO?



Put a Ring On It Package at Rik Rak Salon Boutique & Bar in Miami

For $225, this day of glam package will provide you with a blow-dry with curls or an updo, plus makeup, a manicure, bottle of champagne. You can also upgrade your package to the “I Do,” which includes all of the services already listed, plus a facial for $285. *Price is per person, for parties of five or more. You can also take a shopping break in the attached clothing boutique or sip cocktails from the bar-style al fresco café during your services.

rikrak.com



Wedded Bliss Bridal Party Packages

With over 21 locations around the country, Bliss Spa’s bridal party packages are some of the most convenient to book. Treat yo’ self to the “Pre-Nup” (hot milk and almond pedicure, hot cream manicure, oxygen blast facial, and Brazilian bikini wax for $204), book your MOH the “All Maid Up” (hot cream manicure, hot milk and almond pedicure, and blissage 75 for $200), or pamper your mom with the “MOB Mentality” package (youth as we know it facial, upper hand manicure, hot milk and almond pedicure, blissage 75 for $384).

blissworld.com