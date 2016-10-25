These Bachelor Contestants Found Love on the Show—With Each Other

The premise of the show The Bachelor is to help one man find love with one woman among dozens of hopefuls throughout the course of a season—but two contestants from Australia's version of the hit American dating series are showing everyone that this isn't the only happy ending.

Megan Marx and Tiffany Scanlon, two ladies who were competing for the heart of Richie Strahan on the most recent season of the Aussie iteration, walked away from the show with feelings for each other—and now they're flaunting their romance proudly on social media.

"I met Tiffany in a very strange situation. Well... we were kind of dating the same guy. And it was filmed and put on TV," Megan wrote on Instagram.

"From that first cocktail party, it was like this instant calibration between souls, as if we had known each other once before," Megan added. "Friendship ripened into something bolder, trust in a very strange situation was formed, and now every adventure we have rivals the other- and continues to make plans for itself."

The two are currently in the Houtman Abrolhos—an island chain on the western coast of Australia—to celebrate Tiffany's 30th birthday. While they're both likening themselves to mermaids while enjoying some fun in the sun, they also call each other their "favourite person."

In all the seasons of The Bachelor all around the world, we're actually quite surprised this hasn't happened before. Congrats on finding each other, Megan and Tiffany!