Here’s What Kind of Wedding You Should Have Based on Your Zodiac Sign

One of the first and most important decisions you will make before you even start planning your big day is the theme of your wedding. Should you jet off to an exotic location for the ultimate destination wedding or should you go back to your hometown for an intimate vintage celebration? Well, here’s an idea—leave that decision to the stars.

Professional astrologer and founder of My Path Astrology School, Rebecca Gordon, says a lot of women seek her help to make sure they choose an auspicious wedding date. And even though most brides tend to shine and sparkle the most around their birthday time (true story), there are still certain kinds of celebrations that are more favorable for your zodiac sign. Keep reading to find out which ones.

Aries

Dear, Aries, let’s put it this way—you are the go-getters of the zodiac. When it comes to getting married, you might just jump right on to it. You are not the type of person who would obsess over the color of the napkins or the wedding favors. You just want to get married, PERIOD.

“Aries likes modern celebrations and keeping it simple without too much crazy focus on the details. They want a wedding that emphasizes the love that’s being announced and the commitment that’s being made on that day, in that special moment,” says Gordon.

We get it, Aries, you just want to get it over with so you can finally go to that adventurous honeymoon with the love of your life.

RELATED: 5 Reasons Why You Should Consider a Pop-Up Wedding

Taurus

If you are invited to a wedding of a Taurus, prepare to bid adieu to your cell phone. Just like Virgo, Taurus loves to be in nature … unplugged. So they may ask you to check all your electronics at the door and just be in the moment.

“Taurus would love to have a barn wedding. They do like the coziness that surrounds a farm house, too,” says Gordon.

But make no mistake, nothing will be done on the cheap. Taurus requires only the best quality of everything—a lot of handcrafted and organic things, and those can get quite pricey.

Gemini

As an air sign, Gemini is also the ruler of communication and transportation, so don’t be surprised if there’s a food truck at their wedding.

“Gemini would enjoy having things like donuts and macaroons, and alternative kinds of desserts,” adds Gordon. “They love to travel as well, so they would certainly have a wedding that’s somewhere else or they would go on a really special honeymoon afterwards.”

Sounds like they'll get along really well with a Sagittarius, no?

Cancer

Cancers, you old souls. We know you love the past. There is nothing more special to you like wearing your mother’s dress or perhaps another heirloom updated and resized to fit you.

“Cancer enjoys a vintage setting. So this is a sign that would go all out to create a cool vintage atmosphere, even with their bridesmaids’ dresses,” suggests Gordon.

It’s also not surprising that they would want all their family present at their wedding so they feel a sense of lineage.

RELATED: 16 Pretty Rustic Wedding Invitations

Leo

These big cats love to shine and sparkle, which is not surprising considering they are ruled by the Sun. “When a Leo plans a wedding, it is about giving you their all—a total generosity and warmth,” says Gordon. “And they love a luxurious party and a dramatic entry.”

In fact, they don’t mind all the hassle that goes into putting a wedding together. As far as colors go, since gold is the color of the sun, it’s also Leo’s power shade.

Virgo

As an earth sign, Virgo likes to be surrounded by nature, so they would love a forest or a vineyard wedding where there is a good deal of greenery involved.

“But make no mistake, this is not going to be a rustic celebration. It’s a little bit like glamping. The perfect setting is earthy in its natural beauty, but the wedding is produced in a very crisp and elegant way,” says Gordon.

When it comes to the best time of the year to get hitched, she suggests September, which is, you guessed it, their birthday month. So, Virgos, we suggest a late summer sunset wedding. It doesn’t get more romantic than that.

Libra

Good news, Libra—the stars have gifted you with a natural sense of style that just comes so effortlessly to you. Add to the mix your ruling planet Venus, which presides over love and marriage, and you get someone who would definitely enjoy a hip and trendy wedding, as long as there is aesthetic balance and flow, of course.

“Libras also like classic weddings that are well done and are matching— from the glassware to the napkins to the detailing on the chair. The fine details are very important to them—their dress should look seamlessly in the surrounding. And all the attire and the venue should work in a congruent way together,” adds Gordon.

On a separate note, expect to see “superior attention to detail” in every Libra’s resume.

Scorpio

Just like Virgos, Scorpios feel most comfortable during their birthday month, November, or better make it season—fall.

“Fall represents that time on Earth of great change which Scorpios just innately feel resonant with,” says Gordon. “They would love a Halloween kind of wedding or a November wedding— whenever the leaves are falling and the Earth is going through that deep, cathartic transformation.”

Scorpios also have a penchant for edgy details—think a dark lip or a cool leather jacket. So for those of you looking to incorporate this into their big day, how about a rock ‘n roll or a punk-themed wedding?

Sagittarius

When Gordon told me that Sagittarius (my sign) is the quintessential traveler of the zodiac, I nearly choked on my lunch. No kidding—I had booked my annual birthday trip half an hour earlier. “Sags like nothing more than picking out the perfect suitcase, looking at airline tickets, or really nice design hotels,” she said, and I couldn’t agree more.

Needless to say, we are the queens of destination weddings. “They are also very interested in foreign cultures, so this might be the sign that integrates a certain ethnic look into their wedding, maybe it comes from their own background and ethnic heritage. They do well with foreign influence kind of weddings,” added Gordon.

Again, check and check. I guess I am a typical Sagittarius.

RELATED: 7 Tips to Help You Plan the Destination Wedding of Your Dreams

Capricorn

Capricorns just love a good old formal ball. Gordon says that when they choose a wedding date, Capricorns usually go for the wintertime. We’re not surprised—try wearing a multi-layered, Cinderella-style kind of gown in the middle of August. Probably not a good idea, since you will start sweating the minute you walk out of your air-conditioned home.

“They just love a winter wonderland. That’s because a lot of the styles that they lean towards are more wintry—formal and glamorous. Think an old Hollywood kind of wedding or a grand ball,” suggests Gordon.

Aquarius

Aquarius, you have the honor of being ruled by Uranus, which spins the opposite way of all the other planets in our solar system. How does that affect your wedding plans? You just do everything your own unique way.

“They like integrating different sorts of spiritual traditions in their wedding or saying their vows in a different way. Aquarius loves non-traditional wedding venues,” says Gordon. For those of you who associate with this, may we suggest this beautiful treehouse in Washington.

Pisces

As a water sign ruled by Neptune, Pisces love the mystical magic world. “They love the idea of creating an absolutely fantastical wedding. They would like to explore the fantasy world and create an experience that would feel completely transcendent,” suggests Gordon.

So, Pisces, maybe when you thought your friend’s Harry Potter-themed wedding was the coolest thing ever, that wasn’t just a coincidence.

Whatever magical environment you decide to surround yourself and your guests with, make sure you hire a great DJ or a great band (or both). The stars say music is very important to you, Pisces. And bring a pair of comfy shoes, because you will be dancing until the wee hours of the night.