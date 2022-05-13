I Tried On 5 ASOS Wedding Dresses, and Here's My Honest Review

ASOS Edition Alyssa Satin Wedding Dress

When I ordered this simple, button-front dress, the text on ASOS' site alerted me that it was "selling fast!" I can see why: a chill bride, who might be longing for some sort of bohemian desert wedding, would totally love this easy, comfortable look. If you ask me, they might even want to pair this dress with a wide-brim hat instead of a veil! My current size is a 2, so that's what I got, and while it did fit, it was a tad snug (so size up if you're in between sizes). Also, as previously mentioned, I am petite, so most of these dresses would have to be hemmed length-wise, but I did enjoy that this one featured a small train, which would make for a gorgeous back moment as you walk down the aisle.