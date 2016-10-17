Ashley Graham Wore a Really Unexpected Outfit to Her Sister's Wedding

This weekend was a busy one for model Ashley Graham, as she attended the wedding of her little sister and rocked a super chic—though atypical for your average "I do" ceremony—look.

Abigail Graham—who calls herself a "combination of Leslie Knope, Captain Kirk, and Rosie the Riveter" on Instagram—is seen in a photo with her big sister in which the new America's Next Top Model judge sends her congratulations and gives us a look at both of their outfits.

Congratulations to my baby sister on her beautiful wedding day!💐 A photo posted by A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@theashleygraham) on Oct 15, 2016 at 3:09pm PDT

In another photo that also features the bearded groom, we get details about who designed the bride's dress—as well as Ashley's super sexy look. "Abby's dress is from a local Lincoln, NE boutique Ellynne Bridal, size 18/20," the 20-something superstar wrote. "Looking Ah-MAZING."

When your sis designates you as the official photographer! 🙋🏽 #beardNboobs (Abby's dress is from a local Lincoln, NE boutique Ellynne Bridal, size 18/20- looking AH-MAZING!) #proudsis A photo posted by A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@theashleygraham) on Oct 16, 2016 at 8:50am PDT

In the snapshot, the off-duty supermodel—with her hair up in a high ponytail—tags herself showing that the leather pants are from Rag & Bone and the jacket is from Adrienne Landau. (In a separate video, Ashley also dons a Rag & Bone jacket with her name across on the back.)

Thanks @ragandbone for my dope jacket! And thank you God for this phenomenal view!🏞 A video posted by A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@theashleygraham) on Oct 16, 2016 at 1:16pm PDT

While we think Ashley looks incredible (as usual!), her non-traditional wedding attire did catch some negative attention on Instagram. Abigail rushed to her sister's rescue, writing, "I asked my sister to wear that sexy outfit, and I asked my sister to post that photo because her ass looks so good. SO GOOD."

Don't mess with the Graham sisters, you guys.