Anna Camp and Skylar Astin Threw an Epic Joint Bachelorette-Bachelor Party

And it looked aca-awesome!
After becoming engaged earlier this year, Anna Camp and Skylar Astin took some time over the weekend to celebrate their impending wedding with a joint bachelorette-bachelor party.
The soon-to-be married couple—who have been together since June 2013—took to Instagram to share snapshots from the festivities, with fellow Pitch Perfect star Brittany Snow (one of the bridesmaids) in attendance.
It appears the bride and groom's posses were separate at first, with the guys throwing a pool party and the ladies brunching it up.
After the daytime shindig, both parties joined forces for line-dancing and karaoke fun. For this part of the evening, the 33-year-old actress was dressed in a white dress, white cowboy hat with attached veil, and a "Getting Hitched" sash while the 28-year-old actor looked sharp in a simple white t-shirt and blue jacket.
Our favorite moment from the musically-inclined duo's weekend, though, has to be how they summed up all of the fun they had.
Anna thanked everyone for "the greatest weekend ever celebrating true love and happiness" with an oh-so-adorable Bitmoji dropping the mic. Skylar, on the other hand, opted to use a photo of him and his lady love kissing during karaoke with a simple caption: "Nailed it."
We can't wait to see what this pair has planned for their big day!