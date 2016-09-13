Anna Camp Gives Us a 360-Degree View of Her Wedding Dress

We already knew that Anna Camp was a stunning bride at her wedding to now-husband Skylar Astin—but now she's giving us a 360-degree viewing of her gorgeous dress on social media and we're in awe over it.

The Pitch Perfect co-stars tied the knot in an outdoor ceremony on Saturday, September 10, in Santa Ynez, California. On the big day, we saw Camp's attire mostly from the front and now we're able to gawk at the Reem Acra ball gown from the side and back, too!

Thanking the designer and her glam team, like celebrity hairstylist Rod Ortega and makeup artist Jenn Streicher, the 33-year-old bride began sharing photos that offered a look at some of the intricacies of her custom-made look from all angles.

❤️ A photo posted by Anna Camp (@therealannacamp) on Sep 12, 2016 at 7:34pm PDT

Sometimes you gotta get your dress fluffed! Thanks @rodortega4hair and @jennstreicher for the pic and my makeup ❤️u @highheelprncess @reem_acra A photo posted by Anna Camp (@therealannacamp) on Sep 12, 2016 at 7:36pm PDT

The dress is strapless, has a fitted bodice, and a sweetheart neckline. With all the lace and tulle, we agree with Camp that "sometimes you gotta get your dress fluffed."

Astin and Camp got engaged in January of this year—having made their first public appearance as a couple way back in June 2013—and recently celebrated a joint bachelor/bachelorette party full of pre-wedding festivities.

We know the 28-year-old groom looked quite dapper in his Ermenegildo Zegna suit, but it just wasn't as as eye-catching when compared to this showstopper.