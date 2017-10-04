16 Gold Wedding Rings for the Alternative Bride 

Elana Zajdman
Oct 04, 2017 @ 7:45 pm

Can't decide what style engagement or wedding ring you're looking for? Let's face it, diamonds aren't every girl's best friend, and that's okay. There is nothing wrong with wanting something a bit more unique and subtle. Whether you’re more of a minimalist, maximalist, or somewhere in between, fear not! What you’re looking for does exist.

Think solid gold, minimal to no diamonds, and graphic shapes. Start by thinking in terms of what style ring you love and could imagine wearing every day. If you love a classic gold band, think about playing with weight and even subtle shapes like a square band or a curved one. After all, this is a ring you should love to look at every day and it should feel like you, not like you're wearing someone else's ring. Here are a few classic yet unique beauties that we can't imagine life without.

 

Minimal Diamonds

Shop: 1. David Yurman, $2,200; davidyurman.com. 2. Wasson, $1,600; modaoperandi.com. 3. H Stern, Price Upon Request; hstern.net

Classic With An Edge

SHOP: 4. Pomellato, $3,000; pomellato.com. 5. Marc Alary, $1,200; twistonline.com. 6. Tiffany & Co, $1,275; tiffany.com. 7. Two of Most, $1,700; modaoperandi.com. 8. Aurelie Bidermann, $322; matchesfashion.com. 9. Tom Wood, $474; tomwoodproject.com

Chunky Statement 

SHOP: 10. Elizabeth and James, $135; shopbop.com. 11. Barbela Design, $840; barbeladesign.com. 12. Anaconda, $2,200; twistonline.com

Graphic 

SHOP: 13. Charlotte Chesnais, $895; modaoperandi.com. 14. Lisa Eisner, $1,100; net-a-porter.com. 15. Cartier, $1,620; cartier.com. 16. Fernando Jorge, $1,190; twistonline.com

