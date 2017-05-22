8 Affordable Registry Gifts That Will Give Your Apartment a Luxe Look

Courtesy of Zola
Jennifer Spector of Zola
May 22, 2017 @ 5:00 pm

Helping you create the newlywed nest of your dreams doesn't have to cost your wedding guests a fortune. In fact, there's no need to choose between luxury and affordability. As proof, we rounded up a list of gifts that look expensive but won't bankrupt your friends and family.

From charming décor to versatile furniture, these budget-friendly picks (several of which are under $50!) will leave your space feeling luxe.

Umbra Prisma Wall Decor Set

Umbra Prisma Wall Decor Set

Add a modern spin to your walls with this set. Mount them with some leafy plants, or you can even have them strewn across your table for a fresh take on setting the table for your next dinner party.

$30
2 of 8 Courtesy of Zola

Chilewich Dahlia Placemat, Set of 4

These intricate, lace-inspired placemats are suitable for both indoor and outdoor use.

$40
Sagaform Oval Oak Candle Holder

Sagaform Oval Oak Candle Holder

Sometimes it’s the most simple things that make the biggest difference in a home. This clean, glass and wood candle holder is a chic way to display not just a great white candle, but it also works for a delicate plant or flowers.

$30
4 of 8 Courtesy of Zola

D.L. & Co. Marble Collection Harvest Moon Candle

One word: marble. This earthy material has a way of making just about anything feel rich.

$32
Kassatex Pietra Collection

Kassatex Pietra Collection

In keeping with the marble theme… the Kassatex Pietra Collection also features rose gold, making for a few stunning additions to your bathroom.

from $28
Mikasa Serenity Teardrop Vase

Mikasa Serenity Teardrop Vase

The Mikasa Serenity Teardrop Vase is just one of those things you’ll have forever. It has a timeless design that will make every flower arrangement look lush with one unique detail—a metallic ring around the rim.

$80
Safavieh Emery Barstool

Safavieh Emery Barstool

Spruce up your kitchen island or bar with a couple of these cool barstools.

$123
Sauder International Lux Bar Cart

Sauder International Lux Bar Cart

We searched far and wide for a beautiful bar cart that won’t break the bank and found the perfect one: the Sauder International Lux Bar Cart. Art deco motifs and gold will make it a standout piece in your living room.

$205

