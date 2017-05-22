8 Affordable Registry Gifts That Will Give Your Apartment a Luxe Look

Helping you create the newlywed nest of your dreams doesn't have to cost your wedding guests a fortune. In fact, there's no need to choose between luxury and affordability. As proof, we rounded up a list of gifts that look expensive but won't bankrupt your friends and family.

From charming décor to versatile furniture, these budget-friendly picks (several of which are under $50!) will leave your space feeling luxe.

