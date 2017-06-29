These Affordable Destination Wedding Locations Will Take Your Breath Away

It's fair to say that everyone loves destination weddings—for your guests, they are the perfectly acceptable excuse to take a few days off and unwind at a beautiful spot, and for you and your S.O. it's the thrill of starting your life together on a romantic beach far, far away from the hustle and bustle of your daily lives. Basically, destination weddings are a win-win.

The only problem? That picture-perfect weekend of festivities in St. Barts may end up setting you back quite a lot. According to The Knot, the average wedding cost for an international destination wedding in 2016 was $25,800. Couples spent on average $403 per guest and $1,427 in travel fare.

Needless to say, if you are on a tight budget or are saving to buy your first home together, you'd probably think twice before making a venue deposit. But don't let statistics discourage you.

There is good news, too—affordable and beautiful destinations exist. You can still have the wedding of your dreams and not spend your house down payment on it.

Scroll down to see seven of the most budget-friendly locales to consider for your nuptials.