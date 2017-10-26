How to Add Color to Your (And Your Fiance's!) Wedding Day Look

Brides, or at least brides who spend a lot of time on Pinterest, generally have a vision of their wedding that's perfectly cohesive—from the bouquet down to the table cloth, everything is dreamy and color-coordinated. (After all, those dreams gave birth to the genre of ugly bridesmaid dresses.) But your S.O.'s outfit doesn't get a free pass.

Luckily, there are plenty of ways to add a bit of coordination to the groom's outfit without requiring him to buy a pink suit to match the ranunculus. The easiest way to do this is to incorporate your wedding colors into your attire in subtle accents—not only will it look great in your official photos but it will also freshen up your all-white look.

"A bride can choose accessories that are in the wedding’s palette: her shoes, handbag, hair accessories, jewelry and even her bridal bouquet can all be in the wedding’s colors," says Anne Chertoff, trend expert at WeddingWire.

Of course, moderation is key here—choose a couple of colorful items, not all of your accessories.

When it comes to your husband-to-be, Chertoff suggests opting for a black or gray suit if those colors happen to be in your palette. But don't force it. If another shade works better for his body and skin tone, accessories can take him there.

"A tie, pocket square, vest, socks, suspenders, and a cummerbund are all items that can be in complementary colors," Chertoff says.

Unfortunately, whenever you work with color, you risk overdoing it. For example, if you have decided on two or more shades, incorporating all of them into your outfits may be a bit too much.

In this case, Chertoff suggests picking just one non-neutral hue for both of you and using it to add a pop of color to your looks.