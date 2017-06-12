13 Perfect Clutches for Every Bride

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty, Cass Loh
Lashauna Williams
Jun 12, 2017 @ 6:00 pm

Brides have a lot to take in consideration for their big day. Besides thinking about issues on the larger scale such as venue and catering, it's the small touches that can drive you crazy.  Worry about one less thing by keeping small necessities with you: cell phone, mints, lipstick, etc., in a sleek yet all too functional clutch.

Whether you're looking for classic, edgy, bohemian, vintage-inspired, or even your something blue, there's something here for you. Check out the 13 bags below and shop the perfect one for you.

1 of 13 Courtesy

Amelia Clutch

Badgley Mischka available at shop.nordstrom.com $189 SHOP NOW
2 of 13 Courtesy

Jean Mrs.

available at edie-parker.com $1,295 SHOP NOW
3 of 13 Courtesy

Beaded Floral Spray Minaudière

Glint available at shop.nordstrom.com $129 SHOP NOW
4 of 13 Courtesy

Knotted Borsa Mini Bag

No 21 available at avenue32.com $507 (originally $725) SHOP NOW
5 of 13 Courtesy

Bella

available at stuartweitzman.com $565 SHOP NOW
6 of 13 Courtesy

Jewelled Collection Celeste Buttons Glitter Clutch

Jimmy Choo available at shop.nordstrom.com $1,001 (originally $1,495) SHOP NOW
7 of 13 Courtesy

Evie Clutch

INC International Concepts available at macys.com $60 (originally $80) SHOP NOW
8 of 13 Courtesy

Canteen Wristlet

Whiting & Davis available at shopbop.com $179 (originally $255) SHOP NOW
9 of 13 Courtesy

Silva Metal Clutch

From St Xavier available at bloomingdales.com $108 SHOP NOW
10 of 13 Courtesy

Mulluca

available at aldoshoes.com $48 SHOP NOW
11 of 13 Courtesy

Wedding Belles License Plate Clutch

available at katespade.com $398 SHOP NOW
12 of 13 Courtesy

Fiona Leather Clutch

Inge Christopher available at shopbop.com $190 SHOP NOW
13 of 13 Courtesy

Boyd Vanity Clutch

Eddie Borgo available at lyst.com from $990 SHOP NOW

