8 Must-Take Photos at a Summer Wedding

Your wedding lasts a day, your photos—a lifetime. That's why it's important to capture all of your big day's most precious moments—from the time you start getting ready with your bridesmaids to your grand exit as husband and wife. We teamed up with Carats & Cake to tap some of the best photographers in the biz for their expert tips. Keep scrolling to see the shots these top wedding photogs wouldn't miss at a summer wedding!

RELATED: 25 Must-Have Wedding Photos