5 Wedding Invitation Trends That Will Dominate in 2017

Planning your wedding before you get engaged is way more common than you might think. And, no, we are not talking about those cutouts you've been collecting in a folder since you were a kid. Many couples plan their venue, first dance, and, of course, the ring before the question is ever popped.

Zola.com recently surveyed more than 1,000 newlyweds and brides-to-be on pre-engagement and 25 percent of respondents said they shopped around for wedding invites before they even had a ring on it.

We chatted with our friends at Minted to get the scoop on what the biggest invite trends will be in 2017. From metallics to greenery (by way of Pantone’s color of the year), you can expect to see many of these trends mirrored in the most popular registry items of the coming year.