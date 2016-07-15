15 Celebrity First Dance Songs

Feel free to steal these.

Mehera Bonner
Jul 15, 2016 @ 1:45 pm

Other than vow exchanges (which render most people weeping), first dances are by far the most romantic part of any wedding. It's a chance for couples to take a moment *just* for each other, and picking the perfect song is a must. Get inspired by the first dance songs these adorable celebrity couples sashayed their night away to.

RELATED: 18 of the Most Popular First Dance Songs to Consider for Your Own Wedding

John F. Kennedy Jr and Carolyn Bessette

First dance song: "Forever In My Life" by Prince

Most romantic lyric: "I want to keep you for the rest of my life / you are my savior, you are my light / all that's wrong in my world you can make right / forever I want you in my life."

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux

First dance song: "Chandelier" by Sia

Most romantic lyrics: "I'm the one for a good time call / phone's blowin' up, ringin' my doorbell / I feel the love, feel the love."

Barack Obama and Michelle Obama

First dance song: "You and I" by Stevie Wonder

Most romantic lyrics: "Well, in my mind, we can conquer the world / in love you and I, you and I, you and I."

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan

First dance song: "Somewhere Over the Rainbow" by Israel Kamakawiwo'ole

Most romantic lyrics: "Well I see skies of blue / and I see clouds of white / and the brightness of day / I like the dark / and I think to myself / what a wonderful world."

Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher

First dance song: "Love Never Fails" by Brandon Heath

Most romantic lyrics: "Love is right here / Love is alive / Love is the way / The truth the life."

Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross

First dance song: “Overjoyed" by Stevie Wonder

Most romantic lyrics: "And though you don't believe that they do / they do come true / for did my dreams / come true when I looked at you."

Chelsea Clinton and Marc Mezvinsky

First dance song: "At Last" by Etta James

Most romantic lyrics: "The skies above are blue / my heart was wrapped up in clover / the night I looked at you."

George Clooney and Amal Alamuddin

First dance song: "Why Shouldn't I ?" by Cole Porter

Most romantic lyrics: "All debutantes say it's good / and every star out in far Hollywood / seems to give it a try / so why shouldn't I?"

Kate Middleton and Prince William

First dance song: “Your Song" by Elton John (sung by Ellie Goulding)

Most romantic lyrics: "I hope you don't mind / I hope you don't mind / that I put down in words / how wonderful life is while you're in the world."

Kate Moss and Jamie Hince

First dance song: "If There Is Something" by Roxy Music

Most romantic lyrics: "I would do anything for you / I would climb mountains / I would swim all the oceans blue / I would walk a thousand miles."

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel

First dance song: "A Song for You" by Donny Hathaway

Most romantic lyrics: "I love you in a place where there's no space or time / I love you for my life / your a friend of mine."

Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan

First dance song: "Last Night On Earth" by Green Day

Most romantic lyrics: "My beating heart belongs to you / I walked for miles 'til I found you / I'm here to honor you / if I lose everything in the fire / I'm sending all my love to you."

Drew Barrymore and Will Kopelman

First dance song: "No One's Gonna Love You" by Band of Horses

Most romantic lyrics: "No one's gonna love you more than I do."

Lauren Conrad and William Tell

First dance song: "You're My Best Friend" by The Once

Most romantic lyrics: "Ooh you make me live / whatever this world can give to me / it's you you're all I see."

Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth

First dance song: "Make You Feel My Love" by Bob Dylan

Most romantic lyrics: "I could make you happy, make your dreams come true / there's nothing that I would not do / go to the ends of the Earth for you / to make you feel my love."

