12 Dresses for the City Hall Bride

Lauren Scotti, Cass Loh
Kristina Rutkowski
Nov 13, 2017 @ 9:45 am

Going the non-fuss route of a city hall wedding? That doesn’t mean you should skimp on style for your big day. Whatever your budget, there are many white dress options that are appropriate for a simple ceremony, and will look eternally chic in the pictures that follow.

VIDEO: The Real Cost of Movie Weddings

Stick to refined silhouettes with subtle details that won’t feel over the top. Look for midi and tea length hemlines that are a bit more formal but not as elaborate as a full gown. Comfort is key, so make sure to choose a shape that flatters your figure and you can breath in should you face a case of last-minute jitters. 

Find our top 12 dress choices below that are casual but elegant enough for that intimate moment you will remember for a lifetime.

 

1 of 12 Courtesy

TIBI Florence ruched stretch-twill mini dress

$495 SHOP NOW
2 of 12 Courtesy

Burberry Chanella Lace Midi Dress

$1,895 SHOP NOW
3 of 12 Courtesy

STELLA MCCARTNEY Pleated satin dress

$1,745 SHOP NOW
4 of 12 Courtesy

ALICE + OLIVIA Dora Bell Sleeve Shift Dress

$485 SHOP NOW
5 of 12 Courtesy

French Connection Lula Sheath Dress

$89 SHOP NOW
6 of 12 Courtesy

Oscar de la Renta Crochet Ruffle Dress

$4,190 SHOP NOW
7 of 12 Courtesy

Draper James Lace Rosslyn A-Line Dress

$295 SHOP NOW
8 of 12 Courtesy

The Row Navia A-Line Dress

$1,490 SHOP NOW
9 of 12 Courtesy

Herve Leger Striped Flared Dress

$1,540 SHOP NOW
10 of 12 Courtesy

See by Chloé Ruffled Lace Midi Dress

$395 SHOP NOW
11 of 12 Courtesy

Alexis Anabella Ruched Lace Midi Dress

$660 SHOP NOW
12 of 12 Courtesy

ELLERY Kilkenny ruffled crepe mini dress

$750 SHOP NOW

