This 100-Year-Old Granny Is the Cutest Bridesmaid EVER

When you think "bridesmaids" you usually picture a bunch of PYTs in elegant gowns and floral crowns, right? Well, one U.K. couple just proved that when it comes to wedding parties, all ages are welcome. Including 100-year-old women.

When Vita Cresswell and Gary Whineray decided to include the bride's grandmother, Martha Wallbank, in their wedding, they didn't exactly have her pegged as a bridesmaid. But when Vita told her granny the good news, she quipped "I'm the bridesmaid, aren't I?" and boom — the best bridal party of all time was born. "We just thought why not and went along with it,” Vita explained.

Happy birthday to this beautiful lady I am so grateful for ... well just your existence! I hope you enjoy your day as a bridesmaid I can't wait to see you 😊😊😊 #100yearsold #bridesmaid #wedding A photo posted by Vita Cresswell (@0xvitax0) on Apr 8, 2016 at 1:50am PDT

Sure, Martha is a granny, but that didn't stop her from going all out. The bridal party's resident VIP wore a blue and cream outfit to matched her fellow bridesmaids, and even decked out her wheelchair with a birthday balloon to celebrate being 100 years young.

This beautiful lady's 100th birthday #100thbirthday #bridesmaidforaday #couldntlovehermore #100yearsold A photo posted by Vita Cresswell (@0xvitax0) on Apr 19, 2016 at 2:03pm PDT

“The vicar said it was someone else’s special day, and her hand shot up," the bride said, adding that her grandmother "just sat and waved throughout the ceremony, smiling and singing" as family sang "happy birthday" to her.

Lesson learned? Asking your grandma to be a bridesmaid is literally never not an amazing idea.