10 of the Most Stunning Places Celebs Have Honeymooned

In the market for a honeymoon spot? Please empty out your childhood piggy bank, because we're rounding up some *seriously* to-die-for celebrity honeymoon locations that will have you dreaming of white sands and sun tans — from Beyoncé and Jay Z's trip to Paradise Valley to William and Kate's hang-session in the Seychelles.

RELATED: Want More Wedding Inspo? Follow Us on Facebook!

(Also, head's up for people who aren't engaged: You can totally treat yourself to a vacation without putting a ring on it).