11 Geek Chic Wedding Ideas For the Nerdy Couple

Because your wedding day should be the day you let your nerd flag fly!

Because your wedding day should be the day you let your nerd flag fly!

Weddings are a time of great celebration, and also serve as a great moment to reflect the bride and groom's personalities as much as they can.

Whether it be the centerpieces, cake, or attire, adding a little personalization will go a long way to let guests see a side of the happy couple they love to share—and when it comes to the geeky couple, a few nerd-inspired pieces will help the duo embrace their love for something other than their spouse.

Check out these 11 ways to add a little geek chic to any wedding day.

RELATED: 15 Cool Wedding Invites for the Ultimate Geeky Couple