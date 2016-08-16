11 Geek Chic Wedding Ideas For the Nerdy Couple

Courtesy

Because your wedding day should be the day you let your nerd flag fly!

More
Afiya Augustine-Cox
Aug 16, 2016 @ 1:45 pm

Weddings are a time of great celebration, and also serve as a great moment to reflect the bride and groom's personalities as much as they can.

Whether it be the centerpieces, cake, or attire, adding a little personalization will go a long way to let guests see a side of the happy couple they love to share—and when it comes to the geeky couple, a few nerd-inspired pieces will help the duo embrace their love for something other than their spouse.

Check out these 11 ways to add a little geek chic to any wedding day.

RELATED: 15 Cool Wedding Invites for the Ultimate Geeky Couple

1 of 11 Courtesy

A Half-Traditional, Half-Geek Wedding Cake...

Featuring logos or emblems from a favorite show or fictional character, natch. We love this Batman-inspired masterpiece by Dream Day Cakes.

Advertisement
2 of 11 Courtesy

A Fandom-Inspired Wedding Cake Topper...

With your favorite fictional character! For the Star Wars fans, we recommend this nerdtastic piece from P2Topper on Etsy.

$14 SHOP NOW
3 of 11 Courtesy

A Deliciously Nerdy Signature Cocktail...

To get attendees in the mood! This recipe courtesty of Nerd And Nomsense is delish.

Advertisement
4 of 11 Courtesy

Fantastical Table Decor...

To transform guests to another realm. This gorgeous table was photographed by Q S Photography.

Advertisement
5 of 11 Courtesy

Harry Potter-Inspired Escort Cards...

For the guests who aren't afriad of the Sorting Hat. We got this idea from BG Productions via offbeatbride.com.

Advertisement
6 of 11 Courtesy

And Harry Potter-Inspired Table Cards... 

Because there's nothing more geek chic than table cards named after magical destinations. We discovered these from BG Productions via offbeatbride.com.

Advertisement
7 of 11 Courtesy

Superhero Lapel Pins...

To keep a passion close! We recommend this Captain America boutonniere from frittsrosenow.com.

$30 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
8 of 11 Courtesy

Or Motherboard Boutonnieres...

Because nothing says "proud nerd" quite like wearing a computer on your chest, amiright? 

$25 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
9 of 11 Courtesy

 An Elven Headpiece...

To add a bit of fantasy to the overall look. You can get yours from Thyme2Dream on Etsy.

$39.20 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
10 of 11 Courtesy

Steampunk Hair Fascinators...

For a little bit of character. Complete your hairstyle with this beauty, courtesy of Jess Kristen Crafts.

$60 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
11 of 11 Courtesy

Comic Book Garter Belts...

For an added surprise! How cute are these from Geeky Garters on Etsy?!

$23 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!