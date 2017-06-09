10 Non-Bridal White Dresses You Can Wear for Your Wedding

Finding the perfect dress for your wedding day can be extremely overwhelming as well as costly. If stuffy bridal salon visits and nightmarish sample sale lines aren't your thing, try buying straight from the runway.

Many great designers offer beautiful dresses and signature silhouettes in white that can be worn as bridal. Head to your local department store for options right off-the-rack or shop your favorite go-to designer websites and have pieces delivered straight to the comfort of your home.

Whether you are looking for something classic, bohemian, or modern we have round up a few of our favorites designers that offer great options made for the modern bride and any wedding scenario. One more check off your to-do list!

VIDEO: Step Inside Jewelry Designer Jennifer Meyer’s Home