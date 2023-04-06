13 Gorgeous Bridal Nail Ideas to Elevate Any Wedding Look

From minimal designs to intricate art, there's a manicure for everyone.

By
Audrey Noble
Audrey Noble
Audrey Noble
Audrey Noble is NYC-based contributing beauty commerce writer. She covers all things beauty, hair products, and makeup.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on April 6, 2023 @ 05:07PM
Wedding Nails
Photo:

Instagram @lolo.nailedit, @thehotblend, @sansungnails

When it comes to wedding beauty looks, hair and makeup usually take first priority. But even the smallest details deserve love and attention on a day of celebration. That's right: we're talking about wedding nails. Consider this your crash course to get the best and most gorgeous manicure to help you celebrate a day full of love.

You can expect to see classic designs like the '90s French manicure and mesmerizing marble. You can also count on plenty of geometric shapes and mini half-moons to inspire you. Oh, and don't forget about glitter. Whether it's minimal or full coverage, sparkles are a mainstay for any and all bridal looks.

To help you start brainstorming your look, we've pulled some of the pretties nail designs for you to consider. Below are 13 wedding nail ideas to make your special day that much more special.

01 of 13

'60s Mod French Manicure

Wedding Nails

Instagram @sansungnails

The French mani is a staple for any and all occasions. For your wedding day, give it a '60s mod vibe with thicker and more rounded tips on long almond-shaped nails for something really elegant.

02 of 13

Gun Metal Shine

Wedding Nails

Instagram @julieknailsnyc

Whether you're a guest or it's your day to celebrate your love, you can never go wrong with a full-coverage silver metallic nail. Cool and shiny, this almond-shaped metallic wedding nail is just striking.

03 of 13

Blizzard Effect

Wedding Nails

Instagram @tombachik

If celebrity nail artist Tom Bachik isn't on your wedding beauty mood board, change that ASAP. Bachik is responsible for some of the most stunning nail looks on Jennifer Lopez, Selena Gomez, Anne Hathaway, and so many of our favorite celebs. This manicure on Nicola Peltz Beckham, which he coined the "Blizzard French," is the perfect bridal nail and mixes white and bare shades for a pretty ombré effect.

04 of 13

Barely There Shimmer

Wedding Nails

Instagram @nailsbyalsn

Sometimes all you want is just a hint of shine. To elevate a muted pink base, gently paint on subtle shimmer all over for something understated in the most elegant way possible.

05 of 13

Reverse French

Wedding Nails

Instagram @betinagoldstein

Fulfilling every beauty minimalist's dream, this reverse French manicure is simple and chic. Against a bare nail, draw on a thin line of silver glitter along the bottom cuticle for a unique spin on a classic.

06 of 13

Geometric Tips

Wedding Nails

Instagram @themimid

If you want to update the French mani, turn it on its side. Have the classic white tips painted from one side of the nail, covering the top half in an almost half-moon shape for something more dynamic.

07 of 13

Glitter Bomb

Wedding Nails

Instagram @lolo.nailedit

To make your nails really shine, go all out on the shimmer. Mix it up and paint your nails with different glitter finishes for something fun and flirty.

08 of 13

Rosy Marble

Wedding Nails

Instagram @eriishizu

Add some design interest to a plain pale pink nail with a marble effect. It's mesmerizing and lovely to look at, plus it goes with any wedding outfit.

09 of 13

Mini Half (and Bare) Moons

Wedding Nails

Instagram @thehangedit

An easy way to elevate a simple pink nail is to go the mini half-moon route. But if you don't want to mix in any other shades, you don't have to. Leave the base of the nail completely bare and paint around to make that half-moon shape for something subtle and unexpected.

10 of 13

Glazed Pearl

Wedding Nails

Instagram @nailsbyalsn

The glazed-anything look will be going strong this year and probably beyond — and for good reason. The sheen will gorgeous with any bouquet and make you stand out in a crowd. It might just be the perfect bridal manicure.

11 of 13

Dainty Details

Wedding Nails

Instagram @vivianmariewong

French mani? White heart decals? Sheer shimmer? For those who don't want to choose one single design, we say go for it all. Mix and match different art for a party on your wedding nails.

12 of 13

Silver Lining

Wedding Nails

Instagram @thehotblend

It doesn't take much to update a classic design like the French mani. Simply request a thin silver metallic outline at the bottom of the white tip to put a different — albeit very small — spin on the classic '90s nail.

13 of 13

Negative Space

Wedding Nails

Instagram @nailartbyqueenie

Give the French mani the modernist treatment with this stunning combo of bare nails and shimmer. Simply outline the shape you'd normally have for the tip with silver glitter and keep the rest of the nail sheer for one of the more dynamic wedding nails out there.

Related Articles
Natural Nails Cuticle Remover
Sally Hansen’s “Miracle” Instant Cuticle Remover Is on Sale for $5 at Amazon
Amazon Shoppers Are Replacing $100 Manicures With This Gel Nail Polish Kit â and Itâs $40 Right Now
Amazon Shoppers Are Replacing $100 Manicures With This Gel Nail Polish Kit — and It’s $40 Right Now
this $10 nail polish "lasts longer than gel" according to tens of thousands of enthusiastic shoppers
This $10 Nail Polish “Lasts Longer Than Gel,” According to Shoppers Who Can Go 8+ Days Without Chipping
Ulta No 7 Hand and Nail Treatment Review
I Had Brittle, Neglected Nails and Cuticles Until I Discovered This $10, Anti-Aging Hand Treatment
Easter Nails
11 Easter Nails Ideas That Aren't Cheesy
The Best Luxury Nail Polish Brands for a Gorgeous Mani
The 11 Best Luxury Nail Polish Brands of 2023 for a Gorgeous Mani
Ulta Seche Vite Top Coat
Even Nurses Who Wash Their Hands "100 Times Per Shift" Rely on the $11 Nail Top Coat I’ve Used for 24 Years
Best Matte Nail Polishes of 2023
The 8 Best Matte Nail Polishes of 2023
Aimee song wearing embelleshed midi dress and blazer
Think Outside the LBD With These 9 Formal Wedding Outfit Ideas
Coachella nails
11 Cool Coachella Nail Ideas to Try This Festival Season
Women walking and wearing spring cocktail dresses
7 Cocktail Dress Ideas for That Spring Wedding You're Invited To
Italian Manicure
The Italian Manicure Will Give You Longer-Looking Nails Without Acrylics
Glass Nail File Benefits
A Glass Nail File Is the Secret Weapon Your Nails Need
I Keep a Stash of These Classic $6 Press-On Nails for Professional-Looking Nails in TK Minutes
I Get Salon-Quality Nails at Home in Under 15 Minutes With These $6 Press-Ons From Amazon
Underrated Manicure Essential
I Swear by This Underrated $10 Manicure Essential That Dries My Nails in Just 5 Minutes
White Shimmer Nails Are Everywhere
White Shimmer Nails Are Everywhere — Here's How to Get the Look