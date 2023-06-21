These Summer Wedding Guest Dresses Are Already Up to 70% Off at Amazon Ahead of Prime Day

Including styles from Norma Kamali, ASTR the Label, Karl Lagerfeld Paris, and more starting at $29.

By
Eden Lichterman
Eden Lichterman is an Associate Commerce Editor and Strategist for InStyle.
Published on June 21, 2023 @ 09:00PM

Amazon Summer Wedding Guest Dresses
Photo:

Amazon / InStyle

Now that it’s officially summer, your weekends may be quickly filling up with weddings. Especially if you have multiple events on the calendar with varying dress codes, you’ll need a few new outfits in your rotation. Luckily, Amazon is a treasure trove of summer wedding guest dresses, and we found the 10 cutest styles on sale for up to 70 percent off. 

Our list includes mini, midi, and maxi dresses in a range of styles, fabrics, and silhouettes. Plus, if you’re an Amazon Prime member, or signed up for a free 30-day trial, these dresses will arrive on your doorstep in just two days. And with Amazon Prime Day coming up on July 11 and 12, there’s never been a better time to activate your membership. Below, check out all 10 of summer wedding guest dress picks on Amazon, starting at $29. 

Summer Wedding Guest Dresses on Sale:

Offering the biggest discount on the list, this ASTR the Label sleeveless satin midi dress is on sale for $29 — an entire 70 percent off its original price. Available in 25 colors and patterns, the silky dress has a flattering cowl neckline, as well as adjustable spaghetti straps that tie in the back and a side slit. It’s the perfect black tie optional style, since you can dress it up with strappy heels and a jeweled clutch without having to wear a gown.

Amazon Prime Day ASTR the label Women's Gaia Dress

Amazon

Shop now: $29 (Originally $98); amazon.com

For a true black tie wedding, consider this Zesica strapless dress that’s also made from a silky satin material. The body-skimming maxi comes in 19 solid colors, each with a thick band along the straight-across neckline and an open back with an elastic strap and draped fabric. Style the chic dress with simple kitten heels and a metallic shoulder bag for the ultimate “cool girl” wedding guest look. 

Amazon Prime Day ZESICA Women's 2023 Summer Satin Strapless Dress

Amazon

Shop now: $38 with coupon (Originally $46); amazon.com

If you’re headed to a beachy wedding, we have just the dress for you; this Prettygarden one-shoulder floral midi is perfect for a breezy summer event, and it’s on sale for $45. The flowy number has a fabric tie around the waist that gives it a flattering shape, along with slanted ruffles in the skirt that will make it impossible to resist twirling on the dance floor. Pair it with neutral heels and a matching purse to let the dress shine.

Amazon Prime Day PRETTYGARDEN Women's Summer Floral Sundress

Amazon

Shop now: $45 (Originally $51); amazon.com

And, for a cocktail attire wedding, thousands of Amazon shoppers recommend this sleeveless mini dress with a faux wrap design. The V-neck style comes in 22 colors, so you’ll be sure to find a version that matches the shoes and accessories in your closet, and it’s made from slightly stretchy fabric for a comfortable fit. Plus, one shopper, who wears a size 32DDD bra, said the dress is “very flattering” in the bust area. 

Amazon Prime Day Manydress Women's Bodycon Sleeveless Deep V Neck Summer Dress

Amazon

Shop now: $36 (Originally $46); amazon.com

Keep scrolling for even more summer wedding guest dress inspiration from Amazon. 

Amazon Prime Day ANRABESS Women's Summer One Shoulder Midi Dress

Amazon

Shop now: $39 (Originally $43); amazon.com

Amazon Prime Day PRETTYGARDEN Women's Summer Floral Midi Bodycon Dresses

Amazon

Shop now: $41 with coupon (Originally $51); amazon.com

Amazon Prime Day Karl Lagerfeld Paris Women's Soft Sleeveless Everyday Fashion Sport Dress

Amazon

Shop now: $45 (Originally $90); amazon.com

Amazon Prime Day Norma Kamali Women's One Size Drop Shoulder Dress

Amazon

Shop now: $57 (Originally $100); amazon.com

Amazon Prime Day ASTR the label Women's Lace A Line Midi Dress

Amazon

Shop now: $61 (Originally $89); amazon.com

Amazon Prime Day NIA Women's Chamomile Dress

Amazon

Shop now: $84 (Originally $144); amazon.com

