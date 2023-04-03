8 Ways to Style a White Dress for Easter

After you outgrow Easter egg hunts and the delight (or terror) of encountering the holiday's famed rabbit, there are fewer and fewer reasons to get excited for Easter. One element of this holiday that stays fun, regardless of age, is dressing up for the occasion. Styling white Easter dresses is easy for kids: Pop on a ribbon, tights, and your least scuffed mary janes, and you're good to go. Once you're grown, however, figuring out how to style a white Easter dress gets a bit more complicated.

You don't want to look overly twee, but Easter also calls for a level of modesty, depending on if you observe the holiday religiously, with family, or with friends. Between running to different gatherings, using pantyhose, and facing countless marshmallow Peeps, there's little time left to worry about your wardrobe. So, we've curated eight fresh ways to style a white Easter dress that you haven't tried. From standout accessories to colorful outerwear, each of these looks takes the guesswork out of looking sophisticated, stylish, and still on-brand for this bunny-forward holiday.



With a Jewel-Toned Pea Coat

Getty Images

A streamlined, jewel-toned, long coat is a beautiful way to add a pop of sophisticated color to a white Easter dress. If you're wondering how a rich navy, aubergine, or emerald green gives off an Easter vibe, we've got you covered. Adding a purse or handbag in a pastel shade that coordinates with your coat will give your whole 'fit a subtle, Easter-approved palette.

Shop Similar: Nana Jacqueline Purple Madeline Coat, $661



With Tweed & Pearls

Getty Images

Cultivate a springtime vibe that's sweet but not saccharine by adding a layer of tweed over your white Easter dress. A tweed dress coat is a luxe choice without being over-the-top, and you can keep the high-end aesthetic on after removing your coat by adding a pearl-encrusted headband.

Shop Similar: Rickie Freeman For Teri Jon Boucle Tweed Coat Dress, $710, and Lelesa Doughi Jet Pearl Embellished Velvet Gigi Headband, $95



With a Micro Bag

Getty Images

A little bag can make a big impression, and if you're itching to express a little edge during an Easter event, you can do so with a micro bag. Because these bags are so itty bitty, embellishments like spikes, metallic hardware, or contrasting tassels won't cause a stir the way they would on a larger scale. Pairing your most daring micro bag with a pair of neutral pumps and a white Easter dress will nod to your expressive side while keeping the aunties happy.

Shop Similar: Valentino Micro Rockstud Calfskin Bag, $1,350



With Ankle Socks & Pumps

Getty Images

Keep the Easter spirit of yesteryear alive by giving a childhood fashion trend a grownup makeover. Rather than frilly white socks and Mary Janes, which many of us wore with our white Easter dresses back in the day, create some contrast in your white Easter dress ensemble. Opt for a pair of creamy ankle socks with subtle lace detailing and black suede or satin platform pumps.

Shop Similar: Free People Beloved Waffle Knit Ankle Socks, $12, and Alexandre Birman Vita Platform, $695



With Pops of Color

Getty Images

If you're attending a more casual Easter event, feel free to stick to modern staples, and don't be afraid to add pops of color. Suede point-toe pumps, and a satin bomber jacket are a wonderful option for a spring occasion, especially in contrasting warm and cool tones. Opt for slightly muted blush, terra cotta, or burnt ochre on the warm side and teal, forest green, or emerald for your cool tone.

Shop Similar: The Jacket Maker Bliss Green Suede Bomber Jacket, $270, and Schutz Women's Lou Pointed Toe High Heel Pumps, $138



With a Velvet Ribbon Belt

Getty Images

If your aesthetic tends towards the darker side of romance, a sumptuous velvet belt with a bow is the perfect accessory for a white Easter dress. Pair with chunkier footwear and black tights for a look that's just a bit goth, or with pumps for a more classic feel.

Shop Similar: Temperley London Yara Bow Belt, $130



With a Mock Turtleneck

Getty Images

Transform your favorite lacy white dress into an Easter-appropriate frock by styling it with a white turtleneck. If you've got a sleeveless summer dress with details like lace, embroidery, or sheer paneling that feels very Easter but doesn't deliver the kind of coverage you'd like on this holiday, this is the styling choice for you.

Shop Similar: Everlane The Pima Micro-Rib Turtleneck, $50



With a Vintage Bustier

Getty Images

Hear us out on this one. A vintage vibe is key here — we’re not suggesting you start an Easter scandal with a super-cinched bustier. Rather, this look is about adding an element of erstwhile charm to your white dress. Layer a Victorian-style bustier over your Easter-day attire to create an ensemble that harkens back to the garden tea parties of eras past. This works especially well on a dress with short or cap sleeves that fits loosely throughout.

Shop Similar: Zimmermann Tama Lace-Up Corset Top, $795

