Waterfall Fringe Is Like the Shaggy, '70s-Inspired Sister to Curtain Bangs

Funky and versatile.

Published on April 14, 2023 @ 07:45AM
Waterfall Fringe Bangs to Inspire Your Next Haircut
Photo:

Instagram @yarashahidi, @cwoodhair, Getty Images

Every so often, a new style of bangs will convince us to throw caution to the wind and try out a daring new cut. First, we tried Birkin-inspired curtain bangs. Then, there were Florence Pugh and her edgy micro-bangs. Now, thanks in large part to Daisy Jones & the Six (and the '70s revival at large), there's a new fringe that has a grip on all our socials: waterfall fringe bangs.

Celebrity hairstylist and Virtue ambassador Xavier Velasquez describes waterfall fringe bangs as rounded-layered versions of other types of bangs. "It's as if curtain bangs and blunt bangs had a '70s lovechild," Velasquez says.

Mara Roszak, celebrity hairstylist and founder of RŌZ, adds that the waterfall fringe haircut involves bangs that are usually longer in length (oftentimes hitting just around the cheekbone) that blend in naturally with the rest of your hair. "They are blended but even more so since they are longer, which leads to the name waterfall," Roszak explains.

Both Velasquez and Roszak agree that these bangs are suitable for all hair types, making it a great go-to for anyone looking to try out some fringe. Just keep a few things in mind if you do.

How Do You Style Waterfall Fringe Bangs?

For basic upkeep, Roszak says that these bangs will grow out nicely since they blend into the rest of the haircut. She recommends trimming them every three months if you keep them long. Velasquez says to trim every three to four weeks if you don't.

When it comes to styling, Velasquez suggests adding volume (he likes the Virtue Volumizing Primer) before blow-drying hair with a medium size round brush. Velcro rollers are also a great tool to shape your bangs. Roszak adds that blowing out the hair down and away from the face will give it that waterfall-flow look. She likes using the RŌZ Santa Lucia Styling Oil to smooth strands and add shine.

How Do You Ask Your Hairstylist For Them?

Ask your stylist to create a layered fringe that rounds in the center and face-framing layers that cascade on the sides. Roszak says you can also ask for a cheekbone-length blended fringe bang.

And when in doubt, get inspired with some needed hair inspo. Below, see how six of our favorite celebs are styling their bangs. Get ready to save one (or all) of these.

01 of 06

Savanna James

Waterfall Fringe Bangs to Inspire Your Next Haircut

Instagram @cwoodhair

James's fringe bangs blend so seamlessly into her voluminous '70s disco curls.

02 of 06

Jennifer Lopez

Waterfall Fringe Bangs to Inspire Your Next Haircut

Getty Images

A major throwback to when Lopez had fringe bangs, she wears her waterfall fringe haircut sleek and straight with blended layers.

03 of 06

Anne Hathaway

Waterfall Fringe Bangs to Inspire Your Next Haircut

Getty Images

Hathaway's '60s mod fringe is a vibe. She wears her bangs with long hair and tousled for an effortless look.

04 of 06

Sandra Oh

Waterfall Fringe Bangs to Inspire Your Next Haircut

Getty Images

Paring a waterfall fringe cut with luscious curls spells major volume and definition. Oh wears hers with toffee highlights for extra depth.

05 of 06

Yara Shahidi

Waterfall Fringe Bangs to Inspire Your Next Haircut

Instagram @yarashahidi

Shahidi's coily fringe bangs cascade beautifully and blend seamlessly, giving her that perfect waterfall effect.

06 of 06

Elizabeth Olsen

Waterfall Fringe Bangs to Inspire Your Next Haircut

Getty Images

Take a cue from Olsen and opt for spaced-out fringe bangs with long layers for that waterfall feel.

