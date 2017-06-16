You Have to Watch Naomi Campbell's Mind-Blowing Yoga Moves

We get it: yoga is supposed to calm you down. But we just lost every ounce of chill when we caught a glimpse of Naomi Campbell practicing her handstand.

RELATED: Naomi Campbell Turns 47 Today!

The supermodel shared a video of herself in a black leotard, moving through poses like a ballet dancer who's had cross training as a Zen master.

The way the fashion icon bends and moves—while upside down!—is nothing short of mesmerizing. And, TBH, we kind of wish Naomi were our yoga teacher. Take a look for yourself:

#Yoga time A post shared by Naomi Campbell (@iamnaomicampbell) on Jun 15, 2017 at 3:03pm PDT

This video makes us appreciate the model on a whole new level. We even understand why Lady Gaga was just so excited to celebrate Campbell's birthday back in May. And while we won't be posing topless anytime soon—some things are better left to Mother Monster—we're certainly inspired to master some more poses in the yoga studio.

VIDEO: Gwyneth Paltrow Shows Laura Brown Her Best (Yoga) Moves

If you're feeling the same urge to get your sun salutations on, here's a quick guide to everything you'll need in your bag. Bonus points for bringing the supermodel swagger.