Britney Spears and Iggy Azalea's "Pretty Girls" Music Video Is Here, and It's Out of This World

We've had Britney Spears and Iggy Azalea's new single, "Pretty Girls" playing on a loop ever since it dropped on May 4, and now we're finally getting a music video to go along with it.

After nearly two months of anticipation and some behind-the-scenes shots from Spears herself, the chart-topping divas have finally released the video for the song—and it's everything we dreamed of and more.

"Pretty Girls," which is set in what appears to be 1980s-era Los Angeles, begins when Azalea, an alien, lands in Spears's pool from outer space. After a quick makeover that includes neon pink nails and teased and crimped hair, the Australian rapper is transformed into—what else?—a pretty girl. The duo then proceeds to seemingly take over L.A. in a nonstop whirlwind of bright colors, leopard print, denim, and larger than life hairdos.

Watch the "Pretty Girls" music video in its entirety below.

