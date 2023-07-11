Shoppers Call This "Super Comfortable" Bra Their "Saving Grace" — and It's Over Half Off for Prime Day

There are some things I willingly sacrifice comfort for: A new pair of super high, gorgeous pumps? Absolutely. A mini bodycon dress I can barely move in? If it’s flattering enough, maybe. But there are some items I just won’t compromise comfort for. Case in point? Bras. We practically live in them, so I’m not about to go through life in pokey, itchy lingerie. Thankfully, I came across Warner’s Easy Does It Wireless Bra.

Warner’s Easy Does It Wireless Bra prioritizes comfort in the lingerie, crafting a secondskin-like garment. Best of all, the bra is currently on sale for $20 in honor of Amazon Prime Day — a major drop from its standard $42 price tag. It comes in sizes S to 3XL and is made of nylon and spandex, giving you the ultimate stretch you desire in a comfortable piece of clothing. The neckline plunges, making it a great choice for V-neck tees, while tons of color options are available, including black, neutral, and gray to disguise it under any clothing.

Amazon

The bra doesn’t only feel and look good, but its mechanical details are a major plus, too. You can enjoy a classic hook and eye closure, eliminating the struggle of wiggling into sports bra-like styles, while side-smoothing panels keep you cinched and secure. The seamless separate additionally includes lightly lined cups that eliminate spillage and gapping, while wide, snug straps stay in place, providing you with a better fit.

Amazon shoppers are largely impressed with Warner’s Easy Does It Wireless Bra as well, calling it their “saving grace” and the “comfiest bra [they’ve] ever worn.” Another reviewer was in the market for a postoperative bra when they found this one from Warner’s. “I needed a bra that would be super comfortable… but provide enough support,” said the shopper. “This is it!” Meanwhile, one more reviewer discovered an additional use for the bra: “I’m a nursing mom and these work great for easy access while also allowing my body to breathe easy,” the reviewer said. She continued to note that Warner’s Easy Does It Bra provided “excellent support and shape.”

Amazon

I’m no psychic, but I have a feeling this ultra-comfortable bra may become your new go-to undergarment. Shop Warner’s Easy Does It Wireless Bra for as low as $20 during Amazon Prime Day. But I’d add it to your cart ASAP before your size gets swiped off of the virtual shelves.