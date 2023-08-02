Amazon Shoppers in Their 60s Call This Sweat-Resistant Bra the “Most Comfortable” They’ve Ever Owned

Get the wire-free bra that’s “great for hot weather” while it’s just $29.

By
Eden Lichterman
Eden Lichterman
Eden Lichterman
Eden Lichterman is an Associate Commerce Editor and Strategist for InStyle.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on August 2, 2023 @ 05:00AM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Warner's moisture-wicking bra
Photo:

Getty Images

If you live in an area that’s been experiencing extreme heat recently, you’ve most likely discovered the importance of moisture-wicking undergarments. Rather than feeling uncomfortable in your skin for hours on end, it’s worth adding a sweat-resistant bra or two to your summer wardrobe. Luckily, Amazon shoppers found the perfect breathable option that happens to be on sale starting at $29.

Made from a blend of nylon and elastane, Warner’s Play It Cool Wirefree Bra has lightly padded cups with the brand’s signature cooling lining that’s designed to wick away moisture. It also has front-adjustable straps that you can wear normally or convert into a racerback design, as well as a hook-and-eye closure in the back and a thin band under the bust. The bra comes in four neutral colors and sizes 34A through 40C (along with D-cup options in band sizes 36 and 38). 

Amazon Warner's Women's Play It Cool Wire-Free with Lift Bra

Amazon

In the bra’s Amazon reviews, plenty of shoppers confirmed that it does indeed live up to its name. One said the bra is “very comfortable and great for hot weather,” since it “handles sweat much better than regular bras.” A second shopper said they get “boob sweat in the summer or when shoveling/working out in the winter, and this helps tremendously.” Plus, a 63-year-old reviewer described the fit as “lightweight, dry, [and] not sweaty at all,” calling it the “most comfortable bra” they’ve ever owned. 

Amazon Warner's Women's Play It Cool Wire-Free with Lift Bra

Amazon

Tons of fans raved about the bra’s fit and feel, too. One person  said they “hit the gold mine with this bra,” since the “cups fit just perfectly” and the “fabric is soft and of high quality,” while another confirmed the bra “works under most tops flawlessly” and is “easy to adjust from regular to racerback” to accommodate a range of necklines. 

When it comes to caring for the undergarment, most shoppers opted to machine wash it and lay it flat to dry. One reviewer who followed this method said the bra washes “beautifully” and kept its shape over time, while a second shopper confirmed the bra maintained its quality “even after several washings.” Especially in this heat, that’s music to our sweaty ears. 

Amazon Warner's Women's Play It Cool Wire-Free with Lift Bra

Amazon

Don’t let an uncomfortable, heat-trapping bra be the reason you stay inside during these final precious weeks of summer. Instead, grab the top-rated Warner’s Play It Cool Wirefree Bra while it’s on sale for less than $30 at Amazon. 

Amazon Warner's Women's Play It Cool Wire-Free with Lift Bra

Amazon

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Beauty and Skincare Used by Hilary Duff and Margot Robbie Is Up to TK% Off at Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale
The Face-Sculpting Device That Made a “Huge Difference” in Kate Hudson’s Skin Is on Sale for a Few More Days
this $10 nail polish "lasts longer than gel" according to tens of thousands of enthusiastic shoppers
This $10 Nail Polish “Lasts Longer Than Gel,” According to Shoppers Who Can Go 8+ Days Without Chipping
Kendall Jenner Just Wore the Classic White Tank Thatâs On Sale for Just $2 Apiece
Kendall Jenner Wore a Chic and Simple White Tank — and You Can Get Her Look for Just $2 Apiece
Related Articles
More Than 13,500 Shoppers Swear by This Best-Selling, $24 Wireless Bra Thatâs âLightweight and Coolâ
DDD-Sized Shoppers in Their 70s Say This 50%-Off Wireless Bra “Fits Like a Dream”
Fruit of the Loom Bra
The Wire-Free Bra That Shoppers Call “Sexy” Yet “Practical” Is Somehow on Sale for $8 at Amazon
Maidenform Bra Sale
Amazon Shoppers Say This Supportive Bra Makes Them “Feel Young and Sexy,” and It’s 58% Off
Bali Bra
74-Year-Old Amazon Shoppers Say This Wireless Bra Has “Great Support,” and It’s Still 63% Off After Prime Day
Amazon Summer Trends
The Top 10 Amazon Fashion and Beauty Finds Shoppers Love Most This Summer, Starting at Just $9
People wearing sundresses arranged on a blue background
The 18 Best Sundresses in 2023
Amazon Prime Day Bra Deals
The Most Comfortable Bras on Amazon Are on Sale for Up to 67% Off a Week Before Prime Day
Best Cotton Underwear tout
The 15 Best Cotton Underwear of 2023 for Breathable Comfort
Bodysuit Amazon Roundup
The 7 Best "Smoothing and Flattering" Bodysuits on Amazon for Easy Summer Outfits — All Under $30
Composite of the Best Nipple Covers of 2023 including CAKES OG and Nippies Lifting Nipple Covers
The 13 Best Nipple Covers of 2023 For All Those Complicated Tops
Woman Wearing a Bra
Shoppers Call This "Super Comfortable" Bra Their "Saving Grace," and It's Just $20 Today
Rihanna Simple Summer Dress Staple You Can Get on Amazon
Rihanna Just Inspired My Summer Dress Code With This Wardrobe Staple, and It’s $18 on Amazon
Over 13,000 Amazon Shoppers Say This 50% Off Maxi Dress Is "Comfortable and Flattering"
The Flattering Maxi Dress Loved by 13,000+ Amazon Shoppers Fits "Like a Glove," and It's 50% Off
Woman Sitting on Floor in Comfortable Bra
The Summer-Perfect Bra Amazon Shoppers Say “Feels Like You're Wearing Nothing” Is Now Just $25
Lined Dresses and Tops
Um, Amazon Secretly Has So Many Cute Linen Dresses and Tops for Less Than $50
Shoppers Say These 70%-Off Jeans From a Kylie Jenner-Worn Brand âFit Like Magicâ
Amazon Shoppers Say These 70%-Off Jeans From a Kylie Jenner-Worn Brand Are So Comfy, They Feel Like “Pajamas”