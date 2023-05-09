Amazon Shoppers Have Been Wearing This “No-Bulge, Flattering” Bra for 25 Years — and It’s 52% Off

That’s $22 for a comfortable, wire-free bra.

By
Eden Lichterman
Eden Lichterman
Eden Lichterman
Eden Lichterman is an Associate Commerce Editor and Strategist for InStyle.
Published on May 9, 2023

Warner's Women's No Side Effects Underarm and Back-Smoothing Comfort Wireless Lightly Lined T-Shirt Bra
Photo:

Amazon

We’ve all been there: You finally try on a bra that fits your bust size, only to notice your skin bulging out at the sides and on the back. At that moment, you probably found yourself questioning why it’s so hard to find a bra that fits all of you. Well, dear reader, Amazon shoppers have done it again; the Warner’s No Side Effects Wireless Bra “smooths everything out,” reviewers say, and it’s on sale for 52 percent off. 

Made from a soft and stretchy blend of nylon and spandex, the now-$22 bra has a few key features that make it stand out. For one, it has hardware-free straps, so you don’t have to worry about any buckles creating those annoying bumps in your shirt. Plus, there are panels on the sides and the back to provide extra comfort and keep everything in place. It also has light padding, a hook-and-eye closure on the back, and a supportive band under the bust. Choose from seven colors and sizes S through 3X. 

Shop now: $22 (Originally $46); amazon.com

Amazon shoppers of all ages and sizes can’t believe how well the Warner’s bra fits them. One customer, who wears a size 36D, said it’s their “new favorite bra,” adding that “it’s smooth and looks great underneath thin fabric tops” — not to mention, they ordered it in four more colors.  Another reviewer, who purchased the bra in a size 3X, loves its “full-coverage” sides and said the bra “so comfortable you can sleep in it.” And, a third shopper, who has been “wearing this [bra] for 25 years,” called it the “most comfortable, no-bulge, flattering bra.” 

Even skeptical shoppers fell in love with this bra once they tried it on. One reviewer said they’re “small busted,” so they didn’t “think it would work,” but they were pleasantly surprised to discover that the bra “looks nice” and “actually fits.” Plus, a 64-year-old shopper is thrilled to finally own a bra that’s “comfortable and covers the areas that need to be covered.” 

Rather than settling for uncomfortable bras that dig into your skin, treat yourself to this Warner’s smoothing wireless bra. Just be sure to grab a color now while it’s on sale for 52 percent off at Amazon. 

