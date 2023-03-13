Shoppers in Their 70s Say This $25 Amazon Bra Is the Most Comfortable" Wireless Option With "Gentle Support"

Imagine living in a world where you don't feel the need to take off your bra as soon as you get home after a long day. While traditional underwire bras may provide the necessary support, they often come with uncomfortable wiring that dig into your skin and seams that itch and show through your top. That’s where Warner's Easy Does It Seamless Bra comes in: If you’re looking for a bra that feels like a hug and not a torture device, you’re in the right place.

Warner’s Easy Does It Seamless Bra was designed for all-day comfort and support. Made with all-over stretch fabric, this bra seamlessly fits your shape with simple sizing ranging from XS through 3XL. This machine-washable bra has 16 color options, side-smoothing panels, and lightly lined cups for shaping and coverage. Behind, the wireless hook and eye closure design offers a secure fit that eliminates discomfort.

Amazon

Shop now: $25 (Originally $42); amazon.com

While seamless options are great for younger girls who need a bra that can adapt with their developing bodies, they’re also a great undergarment for older women seeking comfort and support. Alice Kim, founder of PerfectDD, previously told InStyle that “older women need greater support as skin loses elasticity with age,” so it’s best to find bras that “marry comfort and support” and can easily be taken on and off. Seamless bras are lightweight and rely on stretch to lift and shape, meaning they’re comfy and can accommodate a variety of bust sizes.

The bra has nearly 27,000 five-star ratings with even 74-year-old reviewers claiming it’s a game-changer for providing max comfort and “gentle support.” One five-star reviewer shared, “[It has] just the right amount of coverage and support [while] still feeling comfortable and lightweight.” Another shopper said the bra feels “soft and stretchy… as if I’m barely wearing one at all.” A final customer expressed “that it has wider shoulder straps” and is “supportive without the underwire.”

Warner’s Easy Does It Seamless Bra is one of the best on the market for blending comfort and support, and it’s currently $25 on Amazon.

