Shoppers in Their 70s Say This $25 Amazon Bra Is the Most Comfortable" Wireless Option With "Gentle Support"

You won’t want to take it off.

By
Jailynn Taylor
Jailynn Taylor
Jailynn Taylor
Jailynn Taylor is fashion designer turned fashion and beauty writer. She covers shopping trends surrounding fashion, beauty, and wellness for InStyle and Shape. Before joining the InStyle and Shape commerce team, she was a freelancer for Byrdie and ESSENCE.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on March 13, 2023 @ 08:00PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Shoppers in Their 70s Say This $25 Seamless Bra is the Most Comfortable" Option With "Gentle Support"
Photo:

Getty Images

Imagine living in a world where you don't feel the need to take off your bra as soon as you get home after a long day. While traditional underwire bras may provide the necessary support, they often come with uncomfortable wiring that dig into your skin and seams that itch and show through your top. That’s where Warner's Easy Does It Seamless Bra comes in: If you’re looking for a bra that feels like a hug and not a torture device, you’re in the right place.

Warner’s Easy Does It Seamless Bra was designed for all-day comfort and support. Made with all-over stretch fabric, this bra seamlessly fits your shape with simple sizing ranging from XS through 3XL. This machine-washable bra has 16 color options, side-smoothing panels, and lightly lined cups for shaping and coverage. Behind, the wireless hook and eye closure design offers a secure fit that eliminates discomfort. 

Wireless Lightly Lined Comfort Bra

Amazon

Shop now: $25 (Originally $42); amazon.com

While seamless options are great for younger girls who need a bra that can adapt with their developing bodies, they’re also a great undergarment for older women seeking comfort and support. Alice Kim, founder of PerfectDD, previously told InStyle that “older women need greater support as skin loses elasticity with age,” so it’s best to find bras that “marry comfort and support” and can easily be taken on and off. Seamless bras are lightweight and rely on stretch to lift and shape, meaning they’re comfy and can accommodate a variety of bust sizes.

The bra has nearly 27,000 five-star ratings with even 74-year-old reviewers claiming it’s a game-changer for providing max comfort and “gentle support.” One five-star reviewer shared, “[It has] just the right amount of coverage and support [while] still feeling comfortable and lightweight.” Another shopper said the bra feels “soft and stretchy… as if I’m barely wearing one at all.” A final customer expressed “that it has wider shoulder straps” and is “supportive without the underwire.”

Warner’s Easy Does It Seamless Bra is one of the best on the market for blending comfort and support, and it’s currently $25 on Amazon.

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Everyone from Kate Hudson to Salma Hayek Wore This Unexpected Y2K Style Trend to the 2023 Oscars
Basically Everyone Wore This Super Sexy Y2K Dress Trend at the 2023 Oscars — and Similar Styles Start at $29
Eva Longoria L'Oreal Mascara
Eva Longoria’s Oscars Makeup Included a $12 Mascara That Makes Lashes Look “Long and Separated,” Shoppers Say
Dr. Haushka Bronzer
Bethenny Frankel Calls This Universally Flattering Liquid Bronzer “the Best,” and I Wholeheartedly Agree
Related Articles
Everyone from Kate Hudson to Salma Hayek Wore This Unexpected Y2K Style Trend to the 2023 Oscars
Basically Everyone Wore This Super Sexy Y2K Dress Trend at the 2023 Oscars — and Similar Styles Start at $29
I Used to Design T-Shirts for a Living, but I still Reach for This Classic $8 Amazon Tee
I Used to Design T-Shirts for a Living, but I Still Reach for This Classic $8 Amazon Tee
Amazon Shoppers Say These Ultra-Comfy Leggings Are "Soft as Air"
Amazon Shoppers Say These Ultra-Comfy Leggings Are "Soft as Air" — and They’re $7 Apiece
Dr. Haushka Bronzer
Bethenny Frankel Calls This Universally Flattering Liquid Bronzer “the Best,” and I Wholeheartedly Agree
Miley Cyrus
Miley Cyrus Wore a Sequin Micro Mini Dress With the Fluffiest Coat
Amazon Spring Fashion Lead
​​I Spend 8 Hours a Day on Amazon, and These Are the 5 New Spring Fashion Arrivals I’m Shopping
Nurses Say Best-Selling No-Show Socks Never Slip
Nurses Say These Best-Selling No-Show Socks Never Slip During 12-Hour Shifts — and They're $2 Apiece
Body Highlighter Olivia Culpo Uses
Shoppers Say the $10 Body Highlighter Olivia Culpo Uses Makes Their Skin Look "Fabulous"
Dark Spot Cream Sale
Shoppers Say Their “Dark Spots Are Fading” After Using This Now-$19 Cream for 2 Weeks
Wireless Bra That Actually Lifts and Shapes My 38DD Boobs
I Found a Wireless Bra That Actually Lifts and Shapes My 38DD Boobs — and It’s Up to 40% Off at Amazon
Brooke Shields
Brooke Shields Went Shirtless in the Oversized Trend Gigi Hadid Wears All the Time
Taylor Swift and Gigi Hadid
Gigi Hadid Said She Is an "Embarrassing Friend" at Taylor Swift Concerts
Amazon Wrinkle Patches Best Seller
Shoppers in Their 60s and 70s Say Amazon’s Best-Selling Wrinkle Patches Make Facial Lines “Barely Visible”
Amazon Lightweight Sweaters for Spring
Amazon Curated a Section of Lightweight Sweaters for Spring — Here Are the 10 Best for Under $45
Shoppers Say These Flare Leggings Are Soft, Flattering, and "Hug in All The Right Places" â and They're 55% Off
Flared Leggings Are Back, and You Can Shop This "Buttery Soft" Pair for 55% Off at Amazon
Amazon Long Sleeve Minidress
This “Super Flattering” Spring Dress That’s Loved by More Than 3,500 Amazon Shoppers Is on Sale for $35