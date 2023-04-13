A 67-Year-Old Amazon Shopper Found the “Most Comfortable Bra” They’ve Ever Worn — and It’s 66% Off

That’s $15 for your “best bra ever.”

By
Eden Lichterman
Eden Lichterman is an Amazon Ecommerce Writer for Meredith brands including InStyle and People.
Published on April 13, 2023 @ 05:00AM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation.

Warner's bra sale
Few things can ruin my day quite like an uncomfortable bra. Especially after living through a pandemic where sports bras were all I wore, I can no longer tolerate misshapen cups or pokey underwires. That’s why I’m constantly on the hunt for comfortable yet supportive undergarments, and I may have just hit the jackpot. More than 16,000 Amazon shoppers swear by Warner’s Cloud Nine Wireless Bra, and it’s on sale for just $15. 

Available in sizes 32A through 40C, the lightly lined bra is made from a soft and stretchy blend of polyester and elastane. It has front-adjustable straps, hook-and-eye closures on the back, and a slim band under the cups for support. Plus, it’s machine washable, so you don’t have to worry about setting this bra aside for hand-washing day. 

Warner's Women's Cloud 9 Super Soft Wireless Lightly Lined Comfort Bra

Shop now: $15 (Originally $44); amazon.com

In the bra’s review section, Amazon shoppers of various ages, sizes, and life stages have shared their experiences with the undergarment. One 67-year-old shopper called it the “most comfortable bra” they’ve ever worn, while a 73-year-old said this bra is “so soft” and “beautifully made.” Plus, a shopper in their 60s, who’s “been on a quest [their] entire life for good-fitting bras,” confirmed the Warner’s bra “fits perfectly,” deeming them the “holy grail.”

Many pregnant women are also fans of this wireless option. One shopper, who was 32 weeks along at the time of the review, called the bra “magical,” since it “makes [them] feel like [they’re] wearing no bra.” Another pregnant reviewer who wears a size DD said the bra is “comfortable and looks good under clothes.” That same shopper said they’ll “be wearing these bras post-pregnancy for sure.” 

Other shoppers with larger bust sizes also chimed in, offering their two cents on the bra’s support level. A reviewer who wears a size 38D said the bra is “flattering” and “provides decent upward support and [it] keeps the girls looking decently perky.” Plus, a shopper, who bought the bra in a size 40C, called it the “best bra ever” because you “don’t even know you’re wearing it.” 

All that praise for a $15 bra? Sign me up. If you’re also feeling inspired to give Warner’s Cloud Nine Wireless Bra a go, check out more colors on Amazon, below. 

