A 53-Year-Old Shopper Called This Wirefree Bra “Very Flattering,” and It’s Just $16 at Amazon

It’s “buttery-soft with great support,” reviewers say.

Published on August 15, 2023 @ 08:00PM

Warner's Bra
Photo:

Warners / InStyle

For the longest time, I assumed that wearing a wirefree bra would automatically result in less lift and no shape. But once I started spending more time at home over these past few years, I quickly began to resent my stiff underwire bras and started to hunt for more tolerable styles. That’s when I discovered the world of supportive yet comfortable wireless options, and I’ve never looked back. My most recent find? Warner’s $16 Blissful Benefits Wirefree Bra that Amazon shoppers call the “absolute best as far as fit and comfort.”

Available in five neutral shades and sizes 34B through 40D, the V-neck bra is made from a soft and stretchy blend of polyester and spandex that’s machine-washable. It has lightly lined cups for flexible support, front-adjustable straps that make it easy to find your perfect fit, a hook-and-eye closure in the back, and a thin band under the bust with a dainty lace pattern.

Warner's Women's Blissful Benefits Super Soft Wireless Lightly Lined Comfort Bra Rm1691w

Amazon

Nearly 14,000 Amazon shoppers have given the bra a five-star rating, and more than 2,500 have left rave reviews. A 53-year-old shopper called the style “very flattering,” while a 55-year-old reviewer said it’s the “best bra ever,” noting that their “bra shopping days are over” thanks to Warner’s wirefree option.

In terms of the bra’s fit, one reviewer said they “feel supported without feeling too claustrophobic,” adding that the style “hugs the girlies with no weird gaps.” Another shopper described the bra as “buttery-soft with great support and no wires,” while a third person confirmed it “gives a good lift like a wired bra without the discomfort.”

Warner's Women's Blissful Benefits Super Soft Wireless Lightly Lined Comfort Bra Rm1691w

Amazon

Many shoppers can attest to the bra’s durability over time, too. One said it “holds up very well with machine washing and hanging to dry,” and a second shopper who has owned multiple of these bras for “several years” said they “keep their shape” with each wash. 

If you’ve become a wireless bra convert like me, join me in adding the Warner’s Blissful Benefits Wirefree Bra to my Amazon cart for just $16. 

Warner's Women's Blissful Benefits Super Soft Wireless Lightly Lined Comfort Bra Rm1691w

Amazon

