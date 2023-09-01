Shoppers Say This $13 Style Hack Makes Their Most Uncomfortable Shoes Wearable

I’ve long been under the impression that if you want to wear heels, you just have to accept that they’re not comfortable. So I’ve done just that, squeezing my feet into shoes that don’t feel like they’re designed for anything more than fashion; stand in them for just five minutes and you’ll wonder why you hadn’t opted for flats. Then again, they look good, so I put myself through the pain weekend after weekend. But according to Amazon shoppers, there’s a solution that lets you wear heels without feeling them: shoe insoles.

A fellow InStyle writer introduced me to this “unsexy” styling hack earlier this year, writing that shoe inserts “transformed even [her] most uncomfortable shoes into a pair suitable for 20,000 steps.” Immediately, I was all in. But while classic inserts could make everything from loafers to boots more comfortable, their shape and size didn’t work with the shoes that were causing me the most pain. So, I took my problem to Amazon where I found Walkize’s best-selling foot cushions that are currently on sale ahead of Labor Day.

Available in three colors, these inserts are specifically designed for high heels, with a small cushion that directly adheres to the insole below the ball of your foot. While typical inserts span the length of the shoe, these offer targeted relief where you need it most in a heel. “They're comfortable and invisible,” wrote one shopper, while another was impressed that they “did not slip at all” once placed in the shoe, adding that the insoles even kept their feet from sweating and sliding around.

The Ball of Foot Cushion’s number-one best-seller status was enough to convince me that they probably worked, but in pouring over the reviews among more than 8,400 perfect five-star ratings, it became clear that these are the real deal. According to customers, the small inserts allowed them to wear shoes they couldn’t before, making their most impractical heels “so much more comfortable.” “They transformed my beautiful heeled sandals into comfortable shoes I could wear all day,” explained one person who now “wants to put the foot cushions” in all of their heels. And per another customer, the insoles more than doubled the amount of time they could wear heels: “Normally, I have to change my heels after wearing them for one to two hours. Not this time. I actually kept on my heels for four hours and I danced,” they reported.

I’m ready to up my shoe game this fall, which is why I’m grabbing Walize’s foot cushions while they’re on sale for as little as $13 with an onsite coupon ahead of Labor Day.