Shoppers Say This $20 Style Hack Makes Everything From Boots to Dress Shoes More Comfortable

And it boasts 36,800-plus five-star ratings at Amazon.

By
Kaelin Dodge
Kaelin Dodge
Kaelin Dodge
Kaelin is a commerce writer for InStyle, covering fashion, beauty, and celebrities. She got her start at Fodor’s Travels, where she worked as a staff writer. As fashion and beauty writer, Kaelin taps into her extensive retail experience, finding the season’s best products for InStyle readers.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on July 22, 2023 @ 10:00PM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Amazon Comfy Shoe
Photo:

Getty Images

Some people take a “beauty is pain” approach to life. “Beauty is pain so I’m happy to get bikini wax.” “Beauty is pain so I’ll apply another layer of that plumping lip gloss that feels like a thousand bee stings.” I — however — have a pain tolerance so low I started hyperventilating before I got my most recent ear piercing, mostly rebuke the idea, save for one special exception: Shoes.

I have been known to terrorize my feet in the name of fashion. I’ll gladly wear loafers I haven’t broken in or sky-high pumps that squeeze my toes and lead to full-body aches just because they make an outfit look better. But this year, InStyle’s senior commerce writer, Eva Thomas, shared that she’d made the resolution to ditch uncomfortable shoes without actually ditching them, thanks to an affordable hack that “transformed even [her] most uncomfortable shoes into a pair suitable for 20,000 steps.” And with one of those very hacks on sale at Amazon, I’m finally ready to join her in saying goodbye to foot pain without overhauling my shoe collection.

Walk Hero’s Orthotic Shoe Insoles

Amazon Plantar Fasciitis Feet Insoles

Amazon

Walk Hero’s orthotic shoe insoles are designed to add comfort and support to each step. The inserts can be added to just about any shoe, with shoppers saying they’ve put them in everything from boots and dress shoes to even slippers. The inserts provide arch support for stress reduction at the feet, ankles, and knees, while a deep heel cup protects against heavy impact while also evenly distributing your weight. The result is improved leg alignment and less pain. And according to shoppers, they noticed a difference immediately.

“My pain from my flat, wide feet shot up from my ankle [to my] lower back. [I] thought I'd give these a shot and immediately felt my posture improve and my pain diminish throughout the day,” wrote one customer who raved about the “amazing relief” offered by Walk Hero’s inserts. Customers with plantar fasciitis also swear by the editor-approved hack, with one person writing that between other expensive inserts and injections, nothing helped. But after adding these to their shoes, they “no longer wake up dreading [their] first few steps in the morning and [are] much, much more comfortable throughout the day.” And a shopper who “was not able to sleep” due to foot pain now notes that they can “hike and walk miles” without any aches.

Make your shoes more versatile with the editor- and shopper-approved hack that adds cloud-like softness and arch support to the shoe you once wore for style, not comfort while Walk Hero’s orthotic inserts are on sale at Amazon.

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Pink Amazon Dress
This Flirty Mini Dress Combines So Many Summer 2023 Trends — and It’s on Sale for $40
Editor-Approved Summer Finds
I’m an Amazon Shopping Editor, and These Are the 5 Best Things I Bought This Summer
Beauty Blender
I Use Christie Brinkley's On-Sale Secret for “Fresh” Makeup, and My Skin Looks Airbrushed
Related Articles
Jennifer Lopez Just Paired This Yearâs Hottest Shoe Trend With a White Mini Dress for Date Night
Jennifer Lopez Celebrated Her 1-Year Anniversary With Ben Affleck in 2023’s Hottest Shoe
Tend Skin
Amazon Shoppers Call This Best-Selling Toner a “Miracle Must-Have” for Ingrown Hairs and Razor Bumps
Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski Wore the Barely There Naked Sandals Jennifer Lopez Styles
Amazon Deals
The 15 Best Under-$50 Amazon Fashion Deals to Shop This Month for Up to 61% Off
Mgemi Exclusive Sale
I’m No Longer Gatekeeping This Comfy Italian Shoe Brand, and It’s on Sale Exclusively for InStyle Readers
tarte fake awake eyeliner
My Unexpected Hack for Bright, Well-Rested Eyes Is on Sale for Just $15 Right Now
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez Just Wore the Trusty Shoe That Returns Like Clockwork Every Summer
Anne Hathaway Paired Jewelry With Comfy, Unseasonal Slippers
Anne Hathaway Wore This Surprising Comfy Shoe With $159,000+ Worth of Jewelry
Comfy and Flattering Summer Amazon Dress
The “Comfy and Flattering” Amazon Dress Shoppers Call “Perfect for Summer” Is on Sale for Just $27
It Cosmetics Foundation
Shoppers in Their 60s Receive “So Many Compliments” on Their “Smooth” Skin Thanks to This Foundation
The Drop Slip Dress Sale
Amazon Shoppers Feel “Totally Sexy and Confident” in This Silky Slip Dress, and It’s on Sale for $33
Jennifer Aniston
Jennifer Aniston Wore an Affordable Version of the Barely There Sandal That's Trending for Summer 2023
Best Compression Socks of 2023
The 12 Best Compression Socks of 2023
Hailey Bieber Inspired Me To Add Fisherman Sandals To My Wardrobe
The “Ugly” Sandal Style Worn by Hailey Bieber and Taylor Swift Is My Summer Go-to
Metallic Shoes Are the New Neutral in Hollywood and the Style Is on Sale at Nordstrom
Metallic Shoes Are the New Neutral in Hollywood, and the Style Is on Sale for Up to 55% Off at Nordstrom
Over 13,000 Amazon Shoppers Say This 50% Off Maxi Dress Is "Comfortable and Flattering"
The Flattering Maxi Dress Loved by 13,000+ Amazon Shoppers Fits "Like a Glove," and It's 50% Off