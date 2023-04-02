Is This Sexy Spin on a Traditional Menswear Staple 2023's Hottest Spring Trend? Hollywood Seems to Think So

Everyone from Elle Fanning to Margot Robbie is on board.

By
Kaelin Dodge
Kaelin is a commerce writer for InStyle, covering fashion, beauty, and celebrities. She got her start at Fodor’s Travels, where she worked as a staff writer. As fashion and beauty writer, Kaelin taps into her extensive retail experience, finding the season’s best products for InStyle readers.
Published on April 2, 2023 @ 04:00AM

When I spoke to Tan France for InStyle at the beginning of March to get an idea of what trends we could expect to see this spring, one answer surprised me: Suiting. After last year’s Y2K-craze followed by a balletcore renaissance, the idea of moving from feminine-forward dressing to masculine-inspired wasn’t what I had necessarily had in mind for the season. But after just one month, celebrities have made it clear: Sexy suiting is one of spring’s biggest trends.

Earlier this year Margot Robbie gave us a taste of what was to come when she stepped out in Sydney in a pair of white trousers and a matching vest with nothing underneath. Her approach was a sexier take on the classic suit combo — it’s basically the new going shirtless under a blazer — and we’ve since seen actresses Elle Fanning and Kate Bosworth follow suit (pun intended). Both opted for fitted suit vests, and Fanning’s cropped Stella McCartney waistcoat immediately sent me searching for something similar I could add to my wardrobe.

To try the skin-forward, spring-ready take on the classic menswear style, I rounded up 9 waistcoats you can shop online today, from retailers including Amazon, Nordstrom, and J.Crew, with prices starting at just $30.

The Drop, Amazon’s popular womenswear brand, has a slim fitting vest for $50 that shoppers call “just what [they] were looking for.” This waistcoat is available in three colors — white, black, and tan — and can be worn with your favorite pair of jeans or the brand’s accompanying slacks. This pick features four button closures, a V-neck, and a slightly cropped hemline. Plus, the lightweight fabric makes it a perfect spring and summer piece.

The Drop Women's Sadie Cropped Slim Vest

For a pop of color, look no further than Free People’s Gabie Vest, which is currently on sale for just $40. The vibrant yellow is a stunning shade for spring, and the double-breasted closure makes this piece all the more elevated. While some menswear pieces can run boxy, this vest’s dropped armholes and cinched waist give it a little extra shape. 

Gabbie Vest

This pick from V Vocni has more than 2,800 five-star ratings on Amazon, with shoppers calling the waistcoat “beautifully made,” and noting that it has a “really lovely” fit. The on-sale vest is available in 14 colors, including classics like black and gray, as well as bright red, which is right on trend. Shoppers say it’s “classy,” “easy to move in,” and “very flattering.” 

V VOCNI Women's Fully Lined 4 Button Vest

While stars kicked off this trend by pairing their fitted vests with tailored trousers, I’m loving Madewell’s take on it, which involves blush tones and warm weather-ready shorts. The brand’s Katrina vest is cropped, hitting just below the waist, and is designed out of a lightweight linen, Tencel, and viscose blend. Shoppers are clearly obsessed — it’s been added to more than 1,700 carts this week alone. One customer described it as “business woman special with a splash of Diane Keaton.” “It’s well-made, flattering, and fits perfectly,” they wrote. 

Katrina Crop Vest Top

Suit vests have taken over Hollywood — shop the trending style from more of our favorite retailers, below.

Limited-edition slim-fit vest in lightweight chino

LIDO ITALIAN WOOL VEST

Billie Vest

