Large-Breasted Shoppers Say This Slip-Proof Strapless Bra Stays Put Through “Jumping and Dancing”

Lately, strapless shirts — the kind I’d prance around in, braless, in my 20s — have been a bit less forgiving. I’m only 30; my DDs, however, are tired. Their once-lifted stature, which allowed for laissez faire, bra-free wear in my teens and college years, is dwindling.

The logical solution: strapless bras, but as anyone with larger breasts can attest, they’re less straightforward than they seem. Strapless bras require constant attention, lest they slip, fall, or otherwise fail (usually at the most inconvenient moments). I’ve yet to find a strapless bra that fully functions — and, as a result, my shoulder-baring styles are collecting dust in my closet.

Wacoal’s Red Carpet Convertible Strapless Bra — which I happened upon as I was perusing Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale — is a glimmer of hope. Shoppers with large cup sizes, many of whom share my qualms with strapless support, swear this bra is a game-changer. I was quick to add it to my cart, particularly as it’s on sale for $50.

Nordstrom

The Wacoal Red Carpet Convertible Strapless Bra is seriously supportive, ultra-soft, and multi-functional. Designed specifically for larger busts, it’s available in sizes 30DD through 44G, and maintains a smooth, lifted look beneath virtually any outfit. The bra’s simple silhouette, ultra-smooth fabric, and understated hue make it an ideal canvas beneath clothes, where it wears seamlessly. The bra has molded underwire, lightly padded foam cups, and gripper strips along the top and bottom of the band interior. The center band is designed with comfort in mind, as is the mesh back, which offers breathability.

In addition to strapless support, this bra offers conventional wear, i.e. with straps — which, of course, are detachable. They’re versatile, too: Wear them halter style or crossed over one another to accommodate tricky tops.

One shopper calls the bra “uplifting, stable,” and “a little wonder,” citing successful, slip-free support for their 32DDDs “through a whole night of dancing.” Similarly, another reviewer who wore the bra to a wedding shared that their breasts were “supported and stayed in place, despite constant jumping and dancing.” Says another shopper with a 38D chest size the bra gives larger cup sizes a flattering lift and “a nice shape.” Moreover, they “love how comfortable it feels.” Another fan, who is a “squishy 38G,” says it “contains loose skin,” and the band smooths “back and side bulges” for a flattering fit. “It is comfortable to wear from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for a work day,” they say. Finally, another enthusiastic reviewer calls the bra “magical,” comparing it to sports bra-level support. “I’m considering wearing [the bra] to run a marathon,” they quip.

For a strapless bra that really, truly, supports, shop the Wacoal Red Carpet Convertible Strapless Bra while it’s $50 at Nordstrom.

