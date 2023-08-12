My Sisters and I Have Been Wearing This Pretty Yet Unbelievably Comfortable Bra for a Decade

It has 400-plus five-star reviews, too.

If you haven’t seen Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret, I recommend doing so as soon as possible. It’s an adaptation of the Judy Blume novel, a sweet and funny yet real look at puberty and girlhood. In one scene, Margaret tries on a bra for the first time and remarks to her mother something along the lines of “I can’t wait to take this off.” That is a near-universal sentiment when it comes to bras, but there are few and far exceptions including Wacoal’s Embrace Lace Underwire Bra

Twice a year, my mom would take my two sisters and I bra shopping. We would get refitted and experiment with a new style or two. Despite our varying cup sizes, lifestyles, and body types, the three of us have had the Wacoal Embrace Lace in our rotation for over a decade and counting. 

This must be a popular bra because it’s available in eight colors in cups sizes 32B–40DDD. The lace has a flexible, almost elastic-like feel to it, so it’s comfortable and moves with your body. (I find many lace bras to be too frigid with no breathing room.) It’s unlined but has a small bit of extra mesh fabric in the bottom of the cups that give it form and conceals your nipples. It’s supportive and comfortable but also feminine and pretty — I actually look forward to putting this on, and that’s a tough thing to say when your cup size is 38DD

I am not overstating the comfort of this bra; the Embrace Lace has an average 4.8-star rating. 400-plus shoppers agree that this is a wonderful purchase. One shopper said, “[this] fits as though it were made for me.” Another described it as having, “great support and shape.” “I threw out all my other bras,” they concluded. A final reviewer said, “[it’s] comfortable and stays put and provides amazing support.” And then they gave it the best compliment you can give a bra, “you will forget that you are wearing an underwire."

It’s a favorite among the women in my family, not to mention hundreds of pleased-as-punch reviewers. Head to Wacoal to shop one of the most comfortable and beautiful bras that will ever touch your skin. 

