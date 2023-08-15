This “Figure-Flattering” Bra Provides “Perfect Support,” Per Shoppers — and It's 40% Off

One reviewer has worn it for 30 years.

By
Ruby McAuliffe
Ruby McAuliffe
Ruby McAuliffe
Ruby McAuliffe is an associate commerce fashion writer at InStyle and Shape. She covers shopping trends surrounding style, beauty, and celebrity. Before joining the InStyle and Shape teams, she was a commerce reporter at the New York Post. 
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on August 15, 2023 @ 09:00AM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Figure-Flattering Bra Provides Perfect Support for Years
Photo:

Wacoal / InStyle

I will never forget my first bra; it was teal with zebra stripes, and it was perfect. I only wish bra shopping from there on out was that exciting and easy, but if you’ve ever gone looking for the perfect undergarment, then you know it can be anything but that — sharp underwires poke your armpits, tight bands suck the air out of you, and missized cups never hold you right. But all hope isn’t lost, because shoppers seem to have found the do-it-all bra that everyone needs: Wacoal’s Awareness Underwire Bra

Wacoal is a brand that understands the effect a good bra can have on a woman. Therefore, the label sources high-quality materials, and ensures its bras are fit on real women, making the Wacoal Awareness Underwire Bra stand out from the pack. The undergarment has solidified itself as a best-seller since its release. Specifically designed for those with round, shallow, pendulous, or uneven breasts, shoppers can enjoy a wide range of sizes from 32C to 44I. Better yet, you can look forward to versatile color options such as neutral beiges, dark blacks and grays, and lively pinks and purples. 

Wacoal Awareness Underwire Bra

Wacoal Awareness Underwire Bra Toast

Wacoal
Wacoal Awareness Underwire Bra Purple Rose

Wacoal

The everyday bra’s expertly crafted features are what make all of the difference, though — It features unlined, full-coverage cups, smooth fabric, cushioned straps, a hook-and-eye closure, and a padded underwire to avoid rubbing or jabbing. A concealed sling provides additional support and shaping for DDD to I cup sizes, while a U-shaped back helps keep the bra in place no matter your activity of choice. Even better, you can wear the bra under T-shirts and dresses with ease thanks to the V-neck design. 

Because of Wacoal’s decision to go the extra step in all areas, more than 1,340 shoppers have nothing but positive things to say about the bra. “I’ve been wearing this brand and this style for 30 or so years,” said a shopper. “It is comfortable and wears like iron!” Another reviewer said the bra is so good, they’re never “going to wear anything else,” while two others even commented that the fit is “figure-flattering” and “provides perfect support.”

Wacoal Awareness Underwire Bra Black

Wacoal
Wacoal Awareness Underwire Bra Folkstone Gray

Wacoal

What’s more is the Wacoal Awareness Underwire Bra is currently up to 40 percent off in certain colors, bringing the price down to just $39. But there’s no telling when this mega deal will wrap, so if you want in on this savings deal, I recommend purchasing your Wacoal Awareness Underwire Bra sooner rather than later. Just in case you want to bag even more undergarments, you can find further editor-approved picks from Wacoal, below.  

Basic Beauty Spacer Underwire T-Shirt Bra

Wacoal Basic Beauty Spacer Underwire T-Shirt Bra Sargasso Sea

Wacoal

Simone Sport Underwire Bra

Wacoal Simone Sport Underwire Bra Garnet Rose

Wacoal

Retro Chic Full Figure Underwire Bra

Wacoal Retro Chic Full Figure Underwire Bra Radiant Blue

Wacoal

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

74-Year-Old Shoppers Use This Customer-Loved Eye Cream to Treat Dark Circles and Puffiness â and Itâs 70% Off
74-Year-Old Shoppers Say This Eye Cream Gets Rid of Dark Circles and Puffiness, and It’s 60% Off
Versatile Amazon Midi Dress
Amazon Shoppers Wear This “Super Cute and Comfy” Midi Dress Year-Round, and It’s on Sale for $20
Neck LED Mask Review
The Fine Lines on My Neck and Chest Are Already Disappearing After Using This New LED Mask for 2 Weeks
Related Articles
Katie Holmes Wardrobe
Katie Holmes Can’t Stop Wearing Wardrobe Basics, and I’m Buying These 8 Items to Recreate Her Look
Versatile Amazon Midi Dress
Amazon Shoppers Wear This “Super Cute and Comfy” Midi Dress Year-Round, and It’s on Sale for $20
Wireless Bra
I Hate Wearing Bras, but This $22 Wire-Free Style From Amazon Changed My Mind
46DDD Boob Tape
People With DD Chest Sizes Say Amazon’s Top-Selling Boob Tape “Works Like a Charm” Even After “Sweaty Dancing”
My Sisters and I have all Been Wearing this Bra Years
My Sisters and I Have Been Wearing This Pretty Yet Unbelievably Comfortable Bra for a Decade
Shoppers Say This $22 Japanese Moisturizer Makes "Dry and Tight" Skin Feel "Softer and Plumper"
Shoppers Say This $22 Japanese Moisturizer Makes "Dry and Tight" Skin Feel "Softer and Plumper"
Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen’s Sexy Swimsuit Featured This Flattering Detail Martha Stewart and Jennifer Lopez Wear, Too
You Should Be Taking Advantage of J.Crew's Early Fall Sale
J.Crew's Early Fall Fashion Sale Is Here with 300+ Comfy Basics Starting at $24
Jessica Alba Wore This Transitional Wardrobe Staple to Taylor Swiftâs Tour, and You Can Snag Similar Under-$50 Amazon Styles
Jessica Alba’s Eras Tour Outfit Included a Fall-Ready Closet Essential You Can Get for Less Than $45 at Amazon
woman putting on a bra
Amazon's 8 Best-Selling Bras Are Smoothing, Comfortable, and Supportive — and They're All $30 or Less
Best-Selling Silky Smooth and Breathable Underwear
Shoppers Call Amazon’s Best-Selling Underwear “a Dream to Wear,” and It’s on Sale for Less Than $2 Apiece
Italy Swimwear Picks
I Brought 13 Swimsuits to Italy, but These Are the 5 Flattering Styles I Wore the Most
Best Nursing Bras in 2023
18 Best Nursing Bras for Pregnancy Through Postpartum
Breezy Blouse Styles that Amazon Shoppers Love Most
Out of Thousands of Breezy Blouses on Amazon, These Are the 8 Under-$30 Styles Shoppers Love Most
Best Friend Wears 40G Bra and Swears By This Shapewear Bodysuit When Going Braless
My Best Friend Wears a 40G Cup, and She Swears by This Shaping Bodysuit for Going Braless
Slip on Sneakers
Nurses Working 12-Hour Shifts Call Amazon's Best-Selling $40 Slip-Ons “a God Send” for Their Achy Feet