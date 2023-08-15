This “Figure-Flattering” Bra Provides “Perfect Support,” Per Shoppers — and It's 40% Off

I will never forget my first bra; it was teal with zebra stripes, and it was perfect. I only wish bra shopping from there on out was that exciting and easy, but if you’ve ever gone looking for the perfect undergarment, then you know it can be anything but that — sharp underwires poke your armpits, tight bands suck the air out of you, and missized cups never hold you right. But all hope isn’t lost, because shoppers seem to have found the do-it-all bra that everyone needs: Wacoal’s Awareness Underwire Bra.

Wacoal is a brand that understands the effect a good bra can have on a woman. Therefore, the label sources high-quality materials, and ensures its bras are fit on real women, making the Wacoal Awareness Underwire Bra stand out from the pack. The undergarment has solidified itself as a best-seller since its release. Specifically designed for those with round, shallow, pendulous, or uneven breasts, shoppers can enjoy a wide range of sizes from 32C to 44I. Better yet, you can look forward to versatile color options such as neutral beiges, dark blacks and grays, and lively pinks and purples.

The everyday bra’s expertly crafted features are what make all of the difference, though — It features unlined, full-coverage cups, smooth fabric, cushioned straps, a hook-and-eye closure, and a padded underwire to avoid rubbing or jabbing. A concealed sling provides additional support and shaping for DDD to I cup sizes, while a U-shaped back helps keep the bra in place no matter your activity of choice. Even better, you can wear the bra under T-shirts and dresses with ease thanks to the V-neck design.

Because of Wacoal’s decision to go the extra step in all areas, more than 1,340 shoppers have nothing but positive things to say about the bra. “I’ve been wearing this brand and this style for 30 or so years,” said a shopper. “It is comfortable and wears like iron!” Another reviewer said the bra is so good, they’re never “going to wear anything else,” while two others even commented that the fit is “figure-flattering” and “provides perfect support.”

What’s more is the Wacoal Awareness Underwire Bra is currently up to 40 percent off in certain colors, bringing the price down to just $39. But there’s no telling when this mega deal will wrap, so if you want in on this savings deal, I recommend purchasing your Wacoal Awareness Underwire Bra sooner rather than later. Just in case you want to bag even more undergarments, you can find further editor-approved picks from Wacoal, below.

