Amazon Shoppers Say This “Insanely Comfortable” Dress Is "Wedding Ready" — and It’s 55% Off

It has over 7,200 five-star ratings.

By
Jailynn Taylor
Jailynn Taylor
Jailynn Taylor
Jailynn Taylor is fashion designer turned fashion and beauty writer. She covers shopping trends surrounding fashion, beauty, and wellness for InStyle and Shape. Before joining the InStyle and Shape commerce team, she was a freelancer for Byrdie and ESSENCE.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on July 11, 2023 @ 05:00PM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Summer Dress Will Make you Feel Sexy and has Pockets
Photo:

Amazon / InStyle

While I am no amateur at dress shopping (and have a collection reminiscent of your local department store), I'm always on the hunt for lightweight and comfortable dresses to add to my wardrobe and to recommend to friends and family. 

As an avid Amazon shopper, I know today and tomorrow’s sale is the biggest shopping event of the year, and that Prime Day offers all the trendiest styles for less. So being the shopping expert I am, I scoured the site for the best dress deals worth shopping for. One, in particular, caught my eye, and it’s on major sale. Votepretty's Tie-Front Mini Dress that's on sale for just $25 — its lowest price in the last 30 days! 

The dress comes in a size range of S through XXL and is available in 39 colors and prints, including leopard, striped, floral, black, and white. It features a tie-front V-neck at the center of the dress with a peek-a-boo cutout. It has adjustable spaghetti straps and decorative buttons down the front of the dress's skirt and falls right above the knees. The fabric is lightweight, breathable, and soft, making it a great dress for warmer weather, and the skirt comes lined so you are fully covered.

Votepretty's Tie Front Midi Dress

Amazon VOTEPRETTY Women's 2023 Floral V Neck Tie Front Spaghetti Strap Beach Dresses with Pockets

Amazon

While I plan to send this dress to everyone in my contact list, over 7,200 shoppers, have given the mini style five-star ratings and raving reviews to match. One shopper said the dress was "super cute" and that the peekaboo front made them "feel sexy." They also shared that the dress has a lightweight material, and the top portion is supportive enough that "no bra [is] needed.”

Another reviewer described the dress as "cute and comfy" and shared a hack on how to wear a bra with the style without it showing by tying the bow around both the bra and the dress. They also said the fabric was "soft" and that they appreciated the dress's pockets. Another tropical wedding goer said the straps and bow were adjustable to accommodate varying bust sizes, and the fabric was "thicker than expected," making it “wedding ready” perfect for chillier summer nights.

A final reviewer said this dress is a "must buy" and that they were shocked by "the quality of [the] dress" and shared that it's "insanely comfortable" and "fits well." 

Shop more summer fashion deals for Amazon's Prime Day.

Amazon VOTEPRETTY Women's 2023 Floral V Neck Tie Front Spaghetti Strap Beach Dresses with Pockets

Amazon
Amazon VOTEPRETTY Women's 2023 Floral V Neck Tie Front Spaghetti Strap Beach Dresses with Pockets

Amazon

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Anti-Aging Products Prime Day
The 30 Best Anti-Aging Prime Day Beauty Deals You Can Score for as Low as $11 Today
Olivia Rodrigo
Olivia Rodrigo Paired the Most Controversial Skirt Trend With This Super Classic Shoe
Prime Day Hero
The 250 Best Amazon Prime Day Deals, Including Laneige, Olaplex, and More for Up to 80% Off
Related Articles
Princess Diana in Black Swimsuit in the Ocean
Princess Diana Reportedly Wore This Flattering One-Piece Swimsuit in the '90s — and I Found It on Sale at Amazon
Fashion Expert Recommending These Summer Must-Haves
I’m a Former Fashion Designer, and These Are the 8 Amazon Summer Wardrobe Staples You Should Buy Right Now
Woman Sitting on Floor in Comfortable Bra
The Summer-Perfect Bra Amazon Shoppers Say “Feels Like You're Wearing Nothing” Is Now Just $25
Trending Products/Deals
10 Trending Amazon Finds on Sale Starting at $6 — Including the Skin Tint Behind Martha Stewart’s Glow
Designer Outlet Deal Roundup
Amazon's Secret Designer Outlet Launched a Major Fourth of July Sale With Deals Up to 82% Off
Ballet Flats
Amazon Just Discounted Its Cutest (and Comfiest) Ballet Flats Before Prime Day — Starting at $19
Sarah Jessica Parker and Amal Clooney Wearing Metallic Shoes
2023’s Boldest Shoe Trend Worn by Amal Clooney, Kate Middleton, and Martha Stewart Is on Sale for Prime Day
Early Deals
This Is Your Last Chance to Save Up to 71% on These Amazon Fashion and Beauty Deals Before Prime Day
Flats
These “Stylish and Comfy” Shoes Combine 2 of Summer 2023’s Biggest Trends, and They’re on Sale for $19
Editor Loved Picks
I Spend 8 Hours a Day on Amazon, and I Found the 10 Best Early Prime Day Deals to Shop Right Now
Nurse-Approved Shoes
Nurses Walk 50,000 Steps a Day in These “Feather-Light” Sneakers That Are on Sale for $40 at Amazon
Oprah-Loved NYDJ Jeans
The Flattering Denim Brand Oprah Once Said Fits Her “Perfectly” Is Up to 65% Off Ahead of Amazon Prime Day
Deal Roundup Dresses
8 of Amazon’s Best-Selling Summer Dresses to Buy for $50 or Less Ahead of Prime Day
Amazon Prime Day Bra Deals
The Most Comfortable Bras on Amazon Are on Sale for Up to 67% Off a Week Before Prime Day
Body Care Product Necessaire Body Exfoliator
This Body Exfoliator From a Courteney Cox-Used Brand Rarely Goes on Sale — Except for Right Now
Best Selling Breezy and Flattering Dress on Sale Ahead of Prime Day
The "Breezy and Flattering" Dress Amazon Shoppers Call a "Summer Staple" Is on Sale for $43