Amazon Shoppers Say This “Insanely Comfortable” Dress Is "Wedding Ready" — and It’s 55% Off

While I am no amateur at dress shopping (and have a collection reminiscent of your local department store), I'm always on the hunt for lightweight and comfortable dresses to add to my wardrobe and to recommend to friends and family.

As an avid Amazon shopper, I know today and tomorrow’s sale is the biggest shopping event of the year, and that Prime Day offers all the trendiest styles for less. So being the shopping expert I am, I scoured the site for the best dress deals worth shopping for. One, in particular, caught my eye, and it’s on major sale. Votepretty's Tie-Front Mini Dress that's on sale for just $25 — its lowest price in the last 30 days!

The dress comes in a size range of S through XXL and is available in 39 colors and prints, including leopard, striped, floral, black, and white. It features a tie-front V-neck at the center of the dress with a peek-a-boo cutout. It has adjustable spaghetti straps and decorative buttons down the front of the dress's skirt and falls right above the knees. The fabric is lightweight, breathable, and soft, making it a great dress for warmer weather, and the skirt comes lined so you are fully covered.

Votepretty's Tie Front Midi Dress

While I plan to send this dress to everyone in my contact list, over 7,200 shoppers, have given the mini style five-star ratings and raving reviews to match. One shopper said the dress was "super cute" and that the peekaboo front made them "feel sexy." They also shared that the dress has a lightweight material, and the top portion is supportive enough that "no bra [is] needed.”

Another reviewer described the dress as "cute and comfy" and shared a hack on how to wear a bra with the style without it showing by tying the bow around both the bra and the dress. They also said the fabric was "soft" and that they appreciated the dress's pockets. Another tropical wedding goer said the straps and bow were adjustable to accommodate varying bust sizes, and the fabric was "thicker than expected," making it “wedding ready” perfect for chillier summer nights.

A final reviewer said this dress is a "must buy" and that they were shocked by "the quality of [the] dress" and shared that it's "insanely comfortable" and "fits well."

Shop more summer fashion deals for Amazon's Prime Day.

