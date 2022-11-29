No Matter How Many Candles I Try, I Keep Coming Back to This Gorgeous-Looking (and Smelling) One

I have what one might consider a candle obsession. At any given time, there are at least 20 candles scattered around my apartment, all in various stages of burning. In fact, I’ve put myself on a self-imposed candle purchasing hiatus more than once, just to try and get through the ones already in my possession.

I’d give up all the candles in the world, though, for one in particular. This candle’s scent is so intoxicating, so rich, so decadent, that I’ve purchased it repeatedly for over 10 years. What magical candle am I speaking of? The one and only Voluspa Santiago Huckleberry Candle.

As soon as I laid eyes upon this candle, it was simply love at first sight. The mulberry purple jar is designed with a sweeping embossed design that's both eye-catching and beautiful, while the metal lid is emblazoned with gorgeous floral detailing. Even if the scent inside was less than pleasing, I’d still want to keep this candle around for decorative purposes. However, that’s most definitely not the case, because it's the scent within that really makes the candle worth it. A blend of ripe huckleberry, vanilla, and crushed sugar cane notes combine to create an aroma that's sexy, sensual, inviting, and just absolutely delicious.

The Voluspa candle is hand-poured in the United States with a proprietary, clean-burning coconut wax blend and a single natural wick. While some candles have a fairly unextraordinary throw, this one manages to fill the room without becoming cloying or overpowering. And, since it has an impressive burn time of 100 hours — yes, 100! — you’re guaranteed to enjoy it for days, weeks, or even months on end. (Unless you’re like me, who burns it constantly, hence the fairly often replacement.)

And with the holiday season in full swing, this candle makes a great gift; the combination of the exquisite packaging and stunning scent definitely have your recipient wowed. How do I know? While I may have been guilty of gifting it to myself once or twice, I’ve also received it from a friend, who didn’t even realize it was my favorite. Turns out it’s her preferred scent, too — great minds definitely think alike.

With over 1,200 five-star reviews on Amazon, shoppers definitely agree that this candle is a must-have. Reviewers said the scent is “heavenly” and “wonderful,” deeming it the “the best-smelling candle ever” that “want to keep buying it forever.” (Same.)

Treat your loved ones — or yourself — with the Voluspa Santiago Huckleberry Candle this holiday season; you won’t regret it.