The Nipple Covers That Shoppers Say Stay Put in 90-Degree Heat Are on Sale for $1 a Pair at Amazon

They’re so comfortable that people forget they’re wearing them.

By
Eden Lichterman
Eden Lichterman
Eden Lichterman
Eden Lichterman is an Associate Commerce Editor and Strategist for InStyle.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on June 28, 2023 @ 09:00PM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Style Hack Nipple Covers
Photo:

Amazon / InStyle

On the list of ‘90s trends that have made a major comeback, cutout fashion holds a top spot. In the past month alone, many of our favorite celebrities have been spotted baring skin; Hailey Bieber wore a backless dress with a hint of sideboob, while Vanessa Hudgens wore a V-neck number with side exposures, and Gigi Hadid wore a high-neck tank with cutouts all the way down the front. We’re all for showing skin, especially during the hot summer months, but we can’t help but wonder: How the hell do you wear a bra? According to thousands of Amazon shoppers, the answer is these silicone nipple covers, which are on sale for just $1 a pair.   

The pasties are made from hypoallergenic silicone, and their sweat- and water-resistant adhesive will stick to your sensitive skin without irritating it. Each package includes a magnetic-closure storage box with five sets of covers, which should last you for up to 50 wears, per the brand. To get the most use out of the pasties, the brand recommends washing them with warm water and mild soap after every wear, allowing them to air dry, and then reapplying the protective plastic film until you need them again. 

Amazon Prime Day VOCH GALA 5 Pairs Nipple Cover

Amazon

Shop now: $7 (Originally $12); amazon.com

More than 1,000 Amazon shoppers have bought these nipple covers in the past week alone, which signals to us that daring summer fashion is officially underway. Whether you have a backless dress in your closet you’ve been waiting to wear, you’re in the mood to show some underboob, or you simply don’t want to wear “real bras” this summer (I fall into this category), a few sets of silicone pasties are a must. 

And if you’re wondering why these specific covers are the ones to get — apart from their incredible sale price — the proof is in the reviews. One shopper said that “if you are afraid of your nipple covers slipping or falling off due to sweat, these are the ones for you,” since they “don’t fall off, even in water.” Another shopper confirmed the pasties “performed well for a sweltering 90-plus-degree wedding” and “never budged at all.” 

Other reviewers commented on the covers’ durability over time. One shopper, who wears them in the “hottest and sweatiest weather,” said they’ve “used them several times, and the adhesive is still strong.” Plus, a second reviewer said the pasties are “easy to remove, wash, and dry,” adding that they’re “so comfortable you forget you have them on.”

Don’t let a bra be the reason you don’t try a new summer trend or show off some skin; instead, grab a set of five Voch Gala silicone nipple covers while it’s on sale at Amazon, and live the bra-free life this season. 

