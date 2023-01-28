I Walked, Ran, and Danced in These Ultra-Comfy Heels for 12+ Hours, and They Felt Like Sneakers

The other day, my six-year-old cousin (and also my mini-me) said, “I can’t wait to grow up so I can wear heels.” Throughout life, sky-high pumps were one of my biggest wants as well — until I discovered that blisters and cramped toes were a part of the package deal. But what if I told you it didn’t have to be that way. What if there was a heel that looked fabulous while feeling as comfortable as a sneaker? Well, there is.

Meet Vivaia’s Running Heels. The shoe, clothing, and accessories brand prioritizes style, comfort, and sustainability. But their heels are what really captured my attention. The Running Heels come in three various styles; the square-toed Melody 2.0, the round-toed Julie, and the cylindrical-heeled Elvia. Each variation is crafted with a nearly 2-inch heel height, breathable knit upper, deodorizing insoles, and a plush backing. Together, each element creates a heel so comfortable, they feel like sneakers.

There’s also no shortage of styling options when it comes to the Vivaia Running Heels. Whether you go with the square toe, round toe, or cylindrical heel, each one is elegant and adds sophistication to your outfit. Simply pair them with blue jeans and a white tee for a casual look, or wear them with a sleek black dress for an elevated ‘fit.

I own three various pairs of these running heels and have worn them upwards of 12 hours at a time. Since snagging my first pair, the Vivaia Running Heels have been my go-to comfortable shoe and have never given me blisters — not even when I wore them straight out of the box. There have been times where I even ditch my tennis shoes for these, because they’re just as nice on my feet but 100 times cuter. I’ve commuted to work, ran around the office, and have even danced in these heels. If I had to, I bet I could even run a race in them.

Other Vivaia shoppers have had the same positive experience. One reviewer said they’re the only heels they wear, claiming the style is the “most comfortable shoe [they’ve] ever worn.” Another shopper said they struggle with bunions, yet the Vivaia heels fit “beautifully” and “most importantly, comfortably.”

The heels have a $97–$145 price tag (depending on the selected style and color), however, the lowest priced shoe is so popular, it’s already sold out. But shoppers say they’re “well worth the price,” and I can attest. Shop some of my favorite styles below, along with the full lineup on the Vivaia website.

