I Walked, Ran, and Danced in These Ultra-Comfy Heels for 12+ Hours, and They Felt Like Sneakers

They’re so good, I own three pairs.

By
Ruby McAuliffe
Ruby McAuliffe
Ruby McAuliffe
Ruby McAuliffe is an associate commerce fashion writer at InStyle and Shape. She covers shopping trends surrounding style, beauty, and celebrity. Before joining the InStyle and Shape teams, she was a commerce reporter at the New York Post. 
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on January 28, 2023 @ 06:00AM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

These Practical and Stylish Heels Are So Comfy, They Feel Like Sneakers
Photo:

Vivaia

The other day, my six-year-old cousin (and also my mini-me) said, “I can’t wait to grow up so I can wear heels.” Throughout life, sky-high pumps were one of my biggest wants as well — until I discovered that blisters and cramped toes were a part of the package deal. But what if I told you it didn’t have to be that way. What if there was a heel that looked fabulous while feeling as comfortable as a sneaker? Well, there is. 

Meet Vivaia’s Running Heels. The shoe, clothing, and accessories brand prioritizes style, comfort, and sustainability. But their heels are what really captured my attention. The Running Heels come in three various styles; the square-toed Melody 2.0, the round-toed Julie, and the cylindrical-heeled Elvia. Each variation is crafted with a nearly 2-inch heel height, breathable knit upper, deodorizing insoles, and a plush backing. Together, each element creates a heel so comfortable, they feel like sneakers.

Melody 2.0 Square Toe Chunky Heels

Vivaia

Shop now: $139; vivaia.com

Julie Round Toe Chunky Heels

Vivaia

Shop now: $145; vivaia.com

Elvia Round Toe Chunky Heels

Vivaia

Shop now: $145; vivaia.com

There’s also no shortage of styling options when it comes to the Vivaia Running Heels. Whether you go with the square toe, round toe, or cylindrical heel, each one is elegant and adds sophistication to your outfit. Simply pair them with blue jeans and a white tee for a casual look, or wear them with a sleek black dress for an elevated ‘fit.

I own three various pairs of these running heels and have worn them upwards of 12 hours at a time. Since snagging my first pair, the Vivaia Running Heels have been my go-to comfortable shoe and have never given me blisters — not even when I wore them straight out of the box. There have been times where I even ditch my tennis shoes for these, because they’re just as nice on my feet but 100 times cuter. I’ve commuted to work, ran around the office, and have even danced in these heels. If I had to, I bet I could even run a race in them. 

Other Vivaia shoppers have had the same positive experience. One reviewer said they’re the only heels they wear, claiming the style is the “most comfortable shoe [they’ve] ever worn.” Another shopper said they struggle with bunions, yet the Vivaia heels fit “beautifully” and “most importantly, comfortably.”   

The heels have a $97–$145 price tag (depending on the selected style and color), however, the lowest priced shoe is so popular, it’s already sold out. But shoppers say they’re “well worth the price,” and I can attest. Shop some of my favorite styles below, along with the full lineup on the Vivaia website

Melody 2.0 Square Toe Chunky Heels

Vivaia

Shop now: $119 (Originally $139); vivaia.com

Julie Round Toe Chunky Heels

Vivaia

Shop now: $145; vivaia.com

Melody 2.0 Square Toe Chunky Heels

Vivaia

Shop now: $139; vivaia.com

Elvia Round Toe Chunky Heels

Vivaia

Shop now: $145; vivaia.com

Melody 2.0 Square Toe Chunky Heels

Vivaia

Shop now: $139; vivaia.com

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Evolvetogether CPC - This Hydrating, Multi-Use Balm Is a Cold Weather Hero for My Lips, Cuticles, and More
This Hydrating, Multi-Use Balm Is a Cold Weather Hero for My Lips, Cuticles, and More
This Leave-In Conditioner Makes My Long, Thick Hair So Soft, I Donât Even Need a Hairbrush
This Leave-In Conditioner Makes My Long, Thick Hair So Soft, I Don’t Even Need a Hairbrush
These Comfy, Kate Middleton-Inspired Boots Have Become My New Footwear Obsession
These Comfy, Kate Middleton-Inspired Boots Have Become My New Footwear Obsession
Related Articles
Kate Middleton Bodysuit Blouse
Kate Middleton’s Brilliant Style Hack Solves This One Annoying Wardrobe Mishap
These Comfy, Kate Middleton-Inspired Boots Have Become My New Footwear Obsession
These Comfy, Kate Middleton-Inspired Boots Have Become My New Footwear Obsession
Winter Fashion - 30 Degree Outfits
What to Wear On Freezing 30-Degree Days, According to Fashion Influencers
J.Crew's Having a Major Sale on Some of Winterâs Best-Selling Items, Including a Sweater I Always Get Compliments On
J.Crew Marked Down Some of Winter’s Best-Selling Items, Including a Sweater I Always Get Compliments On
Amazon Shoppers Haven't Worn Bras "in Years" Thanks to This Genius Clothing Hack
Amazon Shoppers Haven't Worn Bras "in Years" Thanks to This Genius Clothing Hack
Best Combat Boots Tout
The 10 Best Combat Boots for Women of 2023
Amazon Has an Entire Section of Valentine's Day Fashion Finds Starting at $16
Amazon Has an Entire Section of Valentine's Day Fashion Finds Starting at $16
Cozy Earth
I’ve Been Living In These Super Soft Lounge Pants From a Brand Oprah Has Deemed Her Favorite 5 Times
Cate Blanchett
Cate Blanchett Just Made a Case for Two Bags in One Outfit
Emily Ratajkowski's Latest Pair of Comfy Sneakers Is on Sale for Just $18 at Amazon
The Sneaker You Probably Owned as a Kid Is a Supermodel Staple, and Right Now It’s Just $18 at Amazon
Converse History
How Converse Became Fashion's Favorite Sneaker
Zoe Saldana MGemi Flats
Zoe Saldaña Is Already Wearing the Shoe Trend That’ll Be Everywhere in Spring 2023
Hailey Bieber Asics
Hailey Bieber Just Wore the Dad Sneakers That Shoppers Say Are Comfy Enough to Walk in "All Day"
Anne Hathaway
Anne Hathaway Went Pantless in the Coolest Shoe Trend of Winter 2023
Meryl Streep Boots
Meryl Streep’s Rare Outing Included This Ultra-Cozy, Supermodel-Loved Boot Trend That’s Everywhere This Season
Oprah
Oprah’s Peak Cozy Outfit Includes the One Shoe Trend That’s a No-Brainer for Winter