Fashion Shoes The Brand Behind the Comfy Heels I Walked, Ran, and Danced in for 12+ Hours Dropped a Summer-Ready Shoe They're comfier than sneakers. By Ruby McAuliffe Ruby McAuliffe Instagram Ruby McAuliffe is an associate commerce fashion writer at InStyle and Shape. She covers shopping trends surrounding style, beauty, and celebrity. Before joining the InStyle and Shape teams, she was a commerce reporter at the New York Post. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on June 6, 2023 @ 02:00AM We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: vivaia It's officially time to show off your pedicure with a pair of open-toed shoes — from wedges, flats, slides, and more. My style of choice? Sandals, but not just any flat-bottom shoe. I prefer something with a bit of height to take my 'fits from drab to fab. There's just one problem: I'm constantly on the go and need a shoe that can keep up with my fast-paced life. Thankfully, I discovered the perfect pair, the Vivaia Jennifer Square-Toe Block-Heel Slide. If Vivaia sounds familiar, I've raved about the shoe, clothing, and accessories brand before. Its Running Heel captured my attention, and I walked, ran, and danced in it for over 12 hours with zero aches or pains. In fact, the shoe felt so good, I equated it to sneakers, and this sandal is no different. Vivaia's Jennifer Square-Toe Block-Heel Slide is my definition of the perfect summer shoe. Available in both classic navy stripe and fuchsia pitaya waves, the sandal features a criss-cross front strap, square toe, and 2-inch heel. But its comfort is what really swept me off my feet. Vivaia Shop now: $69 (Originally $97); vivaia.com The second I took these shoes out of the box, I slipped them on and bravely decided to wear them for an over-three mile walk throughout New York City. Just 30 minutes in, I knew I had made the right decision. The stretchy, thick straps moved with my foot, making each step secure and comfortable. Better yet, they were snug, yet not tight, so I didn't end the day with swollen, pinched feet. The insole features a thick, cloud-like cushion that's moisture-wicking — another sweet surprise — while the outsole created a durable barrier between the bottom of my foot and the hard ground. The heel was also stable, never causing me to trip or stumble. Above all, I ended the day without a single blister, which is a major win for heel-wearers everywhere. Not only is the Vivaia Jennifer Square-Toe Block-Heel Slide comfortable, but it's stylish, too. When I wore them that first day, my friends were in awe of the silhouette, asking to try them on for themselves. I've also been able to style the sandal in a multitude of ways, pairing it with maxi skirts, skinny jeans, tee shirts, and dresses. No matter what I wore them with, the shoes' effortless sophistication elevated my ensemble, making them a versatile choice for dinners, office days, and commutes alike. Vivaia Shop now: $69 (Originally $97); vivaia.com Other shoppers had the same positive experience, claiming the shoe is a "must in summer," calling it the "absolute best." One reviewer even said they can "run in them," while another who recently underwent foot surgery said the sandal is a "life saver." Originally $97, the heel isn't normally super low in price, though it is on sale right now for $69. Being that it's my go-to seasonal sandal and has the approval of many shoppers, you can rest assured that you're purchasing a pair that's well worth your buck. And after testing the Vivaia Jennifer Square-Toe Block-Heel Slide, I can confidently say that it's even more comfortable than the original Running Heel — and that's a big deal.