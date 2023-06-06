The Brand Behind the Comfy Heels I Walked, Ran, and Danced in for 12+ Hours Dropped a Summer-Ready Shoe

It’s officially time to show off your pedicure with a pair of open-toed shoes — from wedges, flats, slides, and more. My style of choice? Sandals, but not just any flat-bottom shoe. I prefer something with a bit of height to take my ‘fits from drab to fab. There’s just one problem: I’m constantly on the go and need a shoe that can keep up with my fast-paced life. Thankfully, I discovered the perfect pair, the Vivaia Jennifer Square-Toe Block-Heel Slide.

If Vivaia sounds familiar, I’ve raved about the shoe, clothing, and accessories brand before. Its Running Heel captured my attention, and I walked, ran, and danced in it for over 12 hours with zero aches or pains. In fact, the shoe felt so good, I equated it to sneakers, and this sandal is no different.

Vivaia’s Jennifer Square-Toe Block-Heel Slide is my definition of the perfect summer shoe. Available in both classic navy stripe and fuchsia pitaya waves, the sandal features a criss-cross front strap, square toe, and 2-inch heel. But its comfort is what really swept me off my feet.

Vivaia

Shop now: $69 (Originally $97); vivaia.com

The second I took these shoes out of the box, I slipped them on and bravely decided to wear them for an over-three mile walk throughout New York City. Just 30 minutes in, I knew I had made the right decision. The stretchy, thick straps moved with my foot, making each step secure and comfortable. Better yet, they were snug, yet not tight, so I didn’t end the day with swollen, pinched feet. The insole features a thick, cloud-like cushion that’s moisture-wicking — another sweet surprise — while the outsole created a durable barrier between the bottom of my foot and the hard ground. The heel was also stable, never causing me to trip or stumble. Above all, I ended the day without a single blister, which is a major win for heel-wearers everywhere.

Not only is the Vivaia Jennifer Square-Toe Block-Heel Slide comfortable, but it’s stylish, too. When I wore them that first day, my friends were in awe of the silhouette, asking to try them on for themselves. I’ve also been able to style the sandal in a multitude of ways, pairing it with maxi skirts, skinny jeans, tee shirts, and dresses. No matter what I wore them with, the shoes’ effortless sophistication elevated my ensemble, making them a versatile choice for dinners, office days, and commutes alike.

Shop now: $69 (Originally $97); vivaia.com

Other shoppers had the same positive experience, claiming the shoe is a “must in summer,” calling it the “absolute best.” One reviewer even said they can “run in them,” while another who recently underwent foot surgery said the sandal is a “life saver.”

Originally $97, the heel isn’t normally super low in price, though it is on sale right now for $69. Being that it’s my go-to seasonal sandal and has the approval of many shoppers, you can rest assured that you're purchasing a pair that’s well worth your buck. And after testing the Vivaia Jennifer Square-Toe Block-Heel Slide, I can confidently say that it’s even more comfortable than the original Running Heel — and that’s a big deal.

