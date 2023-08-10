I Can Dance, Run, and Walk for Blocks in These Sneaker-Like Ballet Flats From a Katie Holmes-Worn Brand

Whether I’m running to grab an iced coffee, meeting a friend, or taking a stroll through the park, I’m always on my feet; that’s how it’s done in New York City, and blisters, cramped toes, and foot pain are usually a part of the packaged deal. But I soon realized that I didn’t have to put up with those uncomfortable side effects thanks to one particular shoe that looks chic yet feels as comfortable as a sneaker.

The shoe in question comes from Vivaia, a brand that has the approval of celebrities such as Katie Holmes and Emma Roberts that prioritizes both style and comfort. While it makes heels, sneakers, and sandals, I’m here to talk about the Vivaia Aria Five-Degrees Ballet Flat. The comfortable shoe comes in 30 colors and sizes 5 to 11 and features a pointed toe, rebounding insole, cloud-like heel patch, and rubber outsole; select styles even include a water-, stain- and oil-repellent outer. Altogether, the purposeful elements craft an ultra-comfortable flat that looks as good as it feels.

Vivaia Aria Five-Degrees Ballet Flats

Vivaia

Vivaia

Vivaia

I know this first hand because I've worn my own pair of Vivaia Aria Five-Degrees Ballet Flats on repeat. They make commuting to work a breeze, whether I’m chasing down a train or walking for long periods at a time. They’re even the perfect in-office shoes, providing a cloud-like feel for scurrying around the building. But these slip-ons are great for after work hours, too: I’ve taken them out on the town, trekking for blocks with friends and dancing the night away.

Other Vivaia shoppers have had the same positive experience with these flats, saying they “barely had to break [them] in” and ended the day with “no blisters or sore spots.” “I have never seen such stylish and elegant water-repellent shoes before,” said another reviewer. “They are just perfect. I wasn’t expecting to love shoes so much.”

Styling the Vivaia Aria Five-Degrees Ballet Flats is also as uncomplicated as it gets. Thanks to the chic silhouette, you can wear them with wide-leg jeans and a sleek white button up for a classic Parisian look. Another option is to pair an A-line mini dress with your new shoes for a sweet approach or add a blazer to create a professional ensemble. Even better, you can style these flats well beyond the current season due to their closed-toe design, breathable fabric, and open top. Simply slide them over stockings or add your favorite pair of socks — Gigi Hadid’s go-to style hack.

See what the Vivaia Aria Five-Degrees Ballet Flats are all about by snagging a pair for yourself. Best of all, select colors are currently discounted to $79 for a limited time. If you don’t see something you like below, check out the entire lineup on the Vivaia website, here.

Vivaia

Vivaia