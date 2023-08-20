Shoppers Say These “Soft and Sexy” Undies Are Equally Comfy — and They’re on Sale for $4 Apiece

Snag a six-pack for just $23 at Amazon while you can.

By
Sophie Wirt
Sohpie Wirt
Sophie Wirt
Sophie a beauty commerce writer for InStyle, where she covers skincare, haircare, and makeup.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on August 20, 2023 @ 07:00AM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Amazon sale / $4 apiece silky, sexy, soft underwear
Photo:

Getty Images

When it comes to buying underwear, why is flattering, comfortable, and affordable a seemingly rare trifecta? Many of my go-to pairs have been splurges, as many inexpensive pairs have disappointed — whether unflattering, flimsy, or downright uncomfortable. 

This has led me to browsing Amazon every few weeks in search of the perfect, budget-friendly undies. Recent perusing led to the Vissay Seamless No-Show Underwear, which boast more than 1,200 five-star ratings from shoppers who suggest fulfillment of the aforementioned perfect-panty-trifecta. Better yet, the underwear (which are sold in a six-packs) are on sale — for a limited time, they’re a mere $4 apiece at the retailer.

The Vissay Seamless No-Show Underwear are silky, comfort-forward, and subtly sexy. Not quite G-string, not quite boyshort, these cheeky undies straddle somewhere in between. FWIW: I own pricier panties with virtually identical cuts, and can conclude that they’re among the most butt-flattering styles. Moreover, Vissay’s underwear are size-inclusive: Options range from XS through XXL, and they provide ample stretch to accommodate all body types.

VISSAY Women's Breathable Seamless Thong Panties No Show Underwear Pack

Amazon

The best part? The underwear come in a pack of six, so you’re really getting the bang for your buck while they’re on sale for $23 a set. I’m eyeing the multi-color set, with neutrals like black, taupe, and navy, plus a fun, fiery burgundy thrown into the mix. If all-black everything is more your style, that’s an option, too — as is an option for all-blush, all-burgundy, or all-navy — each of which is also on sale.

Perhaps the biggest draw is the comfortable, body-hugging wear, which is thanks to the material. The exterior is composed of an ultra-soft fabric blend of 88 percent nylon and 20 percent spandex, which provides just the right amount of stretch without digging into sides. The exterior has a sheeny, pearlescent finish reminiscent of silk, giving these undies a subtly sexy vibe that’s timeless to boot. The interior lining is made from 100 percent cotton, which allows for airflow and breathability. 

VISSAY Women's Breathable Seamless Thong Panties No Show Underwear Pack

Amazon

In addition to the flattering cut, thoughtful fabric choices, and no-show wear, the underwears’ waistband is also of note. Lined with body-gripping rubber, it ensures slip-free, tug-free wear — while remaining comfortable and flat against the skin.

The specs are enticing — but it’s shopper reviews that spurred me to add these undies to my cart. For instance, one shopper dubbed them “soft and sexy.” According to another reviewer, who called them “super comfy” and “durable,” the undies are “smooth under clothes, especially under dresses and skirts.”Another fan called them their “favorite” underwear they’ve ever worn, and yet another enthusiast — who says they “[weren’t] even seeking sexy” when they initially purchased these panties — quipped that they “wound up in the middle of sexy with these things.” Finally, according to a shopper who’d previously purchased from a pricier retailer, Vissay’s are “the best underwear [they’ve] ever bought.” 

For smoothing, body-hugging, modestly sexy underwear — on an almost impossibly stellar sale — snag the six-pack Vissay Seamless No-Show Underwear at Amazon, where each pair boils down to a mere $4 for a limited time.

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Primer Serum Hybrid
A 64-Year-Old Said This $7 Primer-Serum Hybrid “Does the Trick” for a “Smooth, Lit-From-Within Glow”
Newly launched Amazon dress
Amazon Shoppers Are "Obsessed" With This Just-Launched Midi Dress
Spanx Wide Leg Jeans Launch/Review
Spanx's Pull-On Wide-Leg Jeans Are So Comfy and Flattering, I'll Be Wearing Them Into Fall
Related Articles
Sleeveless Mock Neck Dress I Can't Stop Wearing
I Can't Stop Wearing This Flattering $32 Midi Dress That Hugs My Body Like a Glove, So I’m Buying Multiple
LOTD 8/18: SofÃ­a Vergara Wore the Quintessential Fall Pants Even Oprah Owns
Sofía Vergara Wore the Quintessential Fall Pants Even Oprah Owns
Amazon Best-Selling Underwear
People Are Swapping Their "Luxury-Brand Panties" for Amazon's Best-Selling $8 Underwear
Amazon Is a Gold Mine for Designer Fashion Deals, and This Hidden Outlet Has Premium Picks for Up to TK% Off
Amazon’s Designer Outlet Is Full of Premium Fashion Finds From Vince, Ugg, and Tory Burch for Up to 84% Off
67 Yr Old Bra Review
A 67-Year-Old Said They Can’t Believe How “Beautiful” and “Supportive” This Lacy $15 Amazon Bra Is
Roc Serum
Shoppers in Their 70s Say This $21 Firming Retinol Serum Makes Skin Look and Feel Baby-Like
Shoppers Love This Size-Inclusive Brandâs Flattering Lingerie Pieces
This Flattering, Size-Inclusive Lingerie Brand Dropped 60+ New Styles and Discounted Every Last One
Amazon Shoppers Avoid the "Wedgie Zone" Thanks to This Best-Selling Underwear That's Less Than $1 Apiece
Wedgie-Prone Shoppers Call Amazon's Best-Selling Underwear a "Game Changer," and It's Less Than $1 Apiece
Katie Holmes
Katie Holmes Just Twinned With Meghan Markle in This Genius Fall Dress Trend
Amazon Fall Dresses
Amazon Is Bursting With Summer-to-Fall Dresses, but Shoppers Love These 8 Under-$50 Styles the Most
Best Places to Buy Bras in 2023 tout
The 14 Best Places to Buy Bras in 2023
Warner's Bra
A 53-Year-Old Shopper Called This Wirefree Bra “Very Flattering,” and It’s Just $16 at Amazon
Amazon HA Desert Dry Skin Moisturizer
Shoppers Say Their Dry Skin Is No Match for This $27 Moisturizer That’s Packed With “Hydration Galore”
Katie Holmes Wardrobe
Katie Holmes Can’t Stop Wearing Wardrobe Basics, and I’m Buying These 8 Items to Recreate Her Look
Figure-Flattering Bra Provides Perfect Support for Years
This “Figure-Flattering” Bra Provides “Perfect Support,” Per Shoppers — and It's 40% Off
Versatile Amazon Midi Dress
Amazon Shoppers Wear This “Super Cute and Comfy” Midi Dress Year-Round, and It’s on Sale for $20