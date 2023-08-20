Shoppers Say These “Soft and Sexy” Undies Are Equally Comfy — and They’re on Sale for $4 Apiece

When it comes to buying underwear, why is flattering, comfortable, and affordable a seemingly rare trifecta? Many of my go-to pairs have been splurges, as many inexpensive pairs have disappointed — whether unflattering, flimsy, or downright uncomfortable.

This has led me to browsing Amazon every few weeks in search of the perfect, budget-friendly undies. Recent perusing led to the Vissay Seamless No-Show Underwear, which boast more than 1,200 five-star ratings from shoppers who suggest fulfillment of the aforementioned perfect-panty-trifecta. Better yet, the underwear (which are sold in a six-packs) are on sale — for a limited time, they’re a mere $4 apiece at the retailer.

The Vissay Seamless No-Show Underwear are silky, comfort-forward, and subtly sexy. Not quite G-string, not quite boyshort, these cheeky undies straddle somewhere in between. FWIW: I own pricier panties with virtually identical cuts, and can conclude that they’re among the most butt-flattering styles. Moreover, Vissay’s underwear are size-inclusive: Options range from XS through XXL, and they provide ample stretch to accommodate all body types.

The best part? The underwear come in a pack of six, so you’re really getting the bang for your buck while they’re on sale for $23 a set. I’m eyeing the multi-color set, with neutrals like black, taupe, and navy, plus a fun, fiery burgundy thrown into the mix. If all-black everything is more your style, that’s an option, too — as is an option for all-blush, all-burgundy, or all-navy — each of which is also on sale.

Perhaps the biggest draw is the comfortable, body-hugging wear, which is thanks to the material. The exterior is composed of an ultra-soft fabric blend of 88 percent nylon and 20 percent spandex, which provides just the right amount of stretch without digging into sides. The exterior has a sheeny, pearlescent finish reminiscent of silk, giving these undies a subtly sexy vibe that’s timeless to boot. The interior lining is made from 100 percent cotton, which allows for airflow and breathability.

In addition to the flattering cut, thoughtful fabric choices, and no-show wear, the underwears’ waistband is also of note. Lined with body-gripping rubber, it ensures slip-free, tug-free wear — while remaining comfortable and flat against the skin.

The specs are enticing — but it’s shopper reviews that spurred me to add these undies to my cart. For instance, one shopper dubbed them “soft and sexy.” According to another reviewer, who called them “super comfy” and “durable,” the undies are “smooth under clothes, especially under dresses and skirts.”Another fan called them their “favorite” underwear they’ve ever worn, and yet another enthusiast — who says they “[weren’t] even seeking sexy” when they initially purchased these panties — quipped that they “wound up in the middle of sexy with these things.” Finally, according to a shopper who’d previously purchased from a pricier retailer, Vissay’s are “the best underwear [they’ve] ever bought.”

For smoothing, body-hugging, modestly sexy underwear — on an almost impossibly stellar sale — snag the six-pack Vissay Seamless No-Show Underwear at Amazon, where each pair boils down to a mere $4 for a limited time.

