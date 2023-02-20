This Hair Growth Treatment From the Brand Jennifer Garner Said "Changed Her Hair" Is 20% Off

It harnesses the power of an FDA-approved ingredient.

Published on February 20, 2023

If you’ve heard of the haircare brand Virtue before, it’s likely because of Jennifer Garner. The actress has been a celebrity partner of the brand for a couple of years now, and she repeatedly shares how she uses its product in addition to her frequent rave reviews, one of which had her exclaim, “[Virtue] has changed my hair more than anything else, ever." 

Hair loss and hair thinning have always been a concern for people, but I think it’s probably safe to say that this became a more widespread issue following the onset of COVID-19. Many people (including myself) both anecdotally and factually experienced increased hair shedding following a bout of sickness. Regardless of how or why you ended up with thinning hair, you can take solace in the fact that there are a ton of options formulated for women. A promising one is the 20 percent off Virtue Flourish Minoxidil Foam

Minoxidil is one of only two FDA-approved products for hair growth. So while there are other products that shoppers (or even editors) claim can promote hair growth, minoxidil is your best bet.

VIRTUE Flourish Minoxidil Foam 5 For Women

Skin Store

Shop now: $24 with code CELEBRATE (Originally $30); skinstore.com

There are many minoxidil formulas on the market, but this foam has the advantage of Virtue’s hero ingredient, Alpha Keratin 60ku. Garner’s hairstylist Adir Abergel previously explained the ingredient to InStyle as “a GPS system where [Alpha Keratin 60ku] goes directly where the damage is and gives you the best hair you could possibly have.” 

Virtue Flourish Foam is an overnight treatment. You spray the foam onto your hands and part your hair to apply it to the scalp. While you sleep, the formula activates your hair follicles’ growth phase for noticeable results within three months’ time. 

It’s a heavy pull, but dozens of five-star reviewers across websites including Sephora, Ulta, and Virtue say it’s not far fetched. One reviewer said they started using this Virtue Foam because they were “losing so much hair it was scary.” After four months of use, they were “very happy,” they explained, adding “my hair is thicker, new baby hairs are sprouting up, and overall my hair is growing faster. I lose almost no hair now.” 

There are few sure things in life, but FDA-approved minoxidil is one of them. Head to Skinstore to shop Virtue’s Flourish Minoxidil Foam while it’s on sale with the code CELEBRATE20. 

(P.S. check out the other on-sale Virtue hair products while you’re there.) 

