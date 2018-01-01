INSTYLE VIRTUAL

What's it really like to walk the red carpet at a star-studded Hollywood party? Come with Bella Thorne and InStyle Virtual as we take you inside our celebrity-packed Golden Globes after-party! Your virtual voyage begins at the Beverly Hilton where you see Bella get ready for, in her own words,"one of Hollywood's hottest parties." Before you know it, you're in the hotel lobby with Bella, preparing to step foot on the red carpet, where you'll say 'hi' to guests like Kate Hudson and Sylvester Stallone, and feel what it's like to have the paparazzi shout your name. Once inside, you'll dance with actor Grant Gustin, chat with nominee Gina Rodriguez (who tells you just how she plans to run away with her gorgeous Neil Lane earrings), and get a view of the dance floor from the DJ booth. All with Bella by your side as your VIP guide. Thanks to our immersive 360 video experience, you'll be a red carpet veteran in no time. Below you can watch the full experience using your mobile device or desktop computer. Simply move your phone around or use your computer's arrow keys to access the 360 view. Ready for something even more immersive? Download one of our recommended apps on your phone, grab a viewer, and let's get this party started. See below for more detailed how-to instructions.We are excited to launch InStyle Virtual, a one-of-kind experience that will take you to some of our most exclusive shoots and exciting events. This month actress and singer Bella Thorne takes you behind-the-scenes of our Golden Globes after party. Here's how you can walk the red carpet, with just your smart phone and viewer! 1) Download the YouTube app for Android or Vrideo apps for iOS or Android on your mobile phone and use Google Cardboard to view the experience. Or if you have an Samsung Gear or Oculus headset, download the Littlstar app from the Oculus Store or the Littlstar app on AppleTV and look for the InStyle Golden Globes featured image. You can also find it on MilkVR . 2) Plug in your headphones. ​3) Clear space. You'll want to look up, down, and behind you. ​4) Open up the app and select Bella Thorne & InStyle Virtual Take You To The Golden Globes Party. In the Vrideo app, be sure the setting is on 2k for optimal viewing. 5) Place your phone in the viewer or put on your VR viewing device. 6) Say hi to Bella!

Important Health &​ Safety Information For Users Of “InStyle Virtual” When using InStyle Virtual in Virtual Reality (VR) mode, be sure to take frequent breaks. Immediately discontinue using InStyle Virtual VR Mode if you experience dizziness, discomfort, nausea, disorientation or eye strain. Persons under 18 years of age should not use InStyle Virtual VR Mode without adult supervision. Do not use InStyle Virtual VR mode while walking, driving, or in places or situations where distraction could lead to injury. Do not operate motor vehicles or heavy machinery immediately after using InStyle Virtual VR Mode. If you have had or could be prone to seizures, consult a doctor before using InStyle Virtual VR Mode.