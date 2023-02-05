The Viral Makeup Powder Puffs Used by TikTokers Like Alix Earle Are on Sale for $2 Apiece

It’s no secret that TikTok is one of the best places to discover the latest beauty trends, tools, products, and aesthetics. Thanks to the platform’s creators, I’ve embraced viral looks like cold girl makeup and rushed to add must-have products like the Makeup by Mario SurrealSkin Foundation to my cart. My most recent TikTok-inspired beauty purchase was influenced by none other than the queen of “get ready with me” videos herself, TikTok creator Alix Earle. Meet: the Pimoys Triangle Powder Puffs. At just $2 apiece, these budget-friendly, best-selling makeup applicators replaced my need for basic powder brushes entirely.

If you don’t spend hours on the beauty side of TikTok like I do, allow me to fill you in: Triangular powder puffs have surfaced as the newest tool for matte, flawless skin. In a video with over 59,200 likes, Alix said the Pimoys puffs are among her top Amazon favorites, as they make her makeup go on “so much smoother.”

Amazon

Shop now: $9 (Originally $13); amazon.com

Beauty creators, like Alix, use the velour makeup puffs to apply loose setting powder to oil- and crease-prone areas like the under-eyes and T-zone. One Amazon shopper said they purchased the powder puffs “because Alix Earle told them to,” and now, they “will never go back.”

Another reviewer shared that the best way to achieve flawless skin after applying foundation and concealer is by tapping the puff onto your face with a fine powder and, “you [will] look like you have a filter on.” A third shopper said, the puffs “press powder into the skin so nicely,” and “leave an airbrushed finish,” regardless of the powder you use. Around 5,300 other Amazon users are similarly impressed by the mattifying effects of the tool, granting it a nearly five-star rating.

After incorporating a powder puff into my own makeup routine, I can attest the tool left my skin with a smooth, blurred finish. Unlike a traditional brush, the triangle puffs effectively press powder products into the skin, minimizing the appearance of pores and soaking up oils. As someone with combination skin that leans toward the oily side, I found that the puff kept my makeup intact for longer than when I use a brush for powder application.

I’ve started using my puff to apply setting powder under my eyes, on my forehead, and on my chin. When I’m feeling like an MUA, I also use the puff to put setting powder below my contour, resulting in chiseled and defined cheekbones. For best results, I’ve found that gently tapping and pressing the powder puff is more effective than rubbing it onto the skin.

If your TikTok For You Page is filled with the Pimoys Triangle Powder Puffs too, now is the time to give them a try. A pack of six is currently on sale for just $9 on Amazon, so ditch your traditional powder brushes, and thank me later.

